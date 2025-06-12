Capital Chemist commits to long-term support of Tennis ACT Schools Participation Program

12 June 2025 | Tennis ACT

Today, Tennis ACT are delighted to announce an extension on their community partnership with Capital Chemist.

Capital Chemist has committed to extending its support for an additional three years and will broaden its backing to cover the entire Tennis ACT Schools Participation Pathway. The pathway covers two of the ACT & Regions large school based events, the Wally Masur Cup for year 5 and 6 students, and the Todd Woodbridge Cup for years 3 and 4 students.

Tennis ACT CEO, Mark La Brooy, “We are proud to continue our partnership with Capital Chemist, a local leader in community engagement. Their ongoing support exemplifies how local organisations can make a meaningful impact across Canberra. This partnership enables us to expand and deliver primary school tennis competitions, providing students with the opportunity to experience the many benefits of tennis—including improved health and fitness, teamwork, and a stronger sense of community”.

La Brooy continued, “In the previous 12 months, we proudly engaged 73 schools across the ACT & Region. We are excited to build on this momentum and grow participation in the years ahead.”

Capital Chemist, Community Program Manager Melita Flynn, “Capital Chemist is proud to support the Wally Masur Cup and Todd Woodbridge Cup, helping to foster the next generation of tennis talent. Our commitment to community extends beyond healthcare – it’s about championing local pathways, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and supporting young athletes as they grow both on and off the court”.

Upcoming Primary School Events

Wally Masur Cup

North Wally Masur Cup 17 September

North Wally Masur 19 September

Todd Woodbridge Cup

South Todd Woodbridge 10 September

North Todd Woodbridge 12 September