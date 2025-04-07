Ros Balodis Back on Court

7 April 2025 | Tennis ACT

ACT player Ros Balodis has been leading the senior tennis rankings worldwide, and returns to the sport after a timeout with injury.

Over the last 12 months, Ros dropped out of the rankings due to a medical problem which has kept her from competing. However, she has now returned to the court and is working her way back up the rankings.

As a longstanding member of Turner Tennis Club, Ros holds an incredible results list including her first Singles No 1 World Ranking in 2002 in the 40-age group, as well as her first Doubles No 1 World Ranking and Mixed No 1 World Ranking in 2012 in the 50-age group. Since 2002, Ros’s singles World Ranking has been either 1 or 2.

Ros is excited to return to the sport, “after my medical issues over the last two years, it was a joy to represent ACT in the Australian Teams Carnival and share the week with my teammates. I was surprised and relieved that I was able to stay fit and maintain a good standard of tennis during both the teams and individual competitions.”

Ros explains her return to court, “I haven’t yet regained my previous level of tennis fitness, and I am working hard at the moment to keep improving. I have been selected in the Australian Women’s 65s Team for the ITF World Masters Teams Event which will be held in Florida in May 2025. For the Individuals competition which follows the Teams Event, my goal is to be healthy and fit enough to play 65 singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. This might be a bit optimistic, but I am keen to give it a go.”

Known for her on court performance, but also her off court values and integrity, she states, “I strive to be a good ambassador for Australian tennis, support my team members and play well at all events”.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy adds, “Ros is a fantastic ambassador for our sport. Her performance on the world-scale is extraordinary, and to see her back on court is a real credit to her, her training and determination.”

“Ros’ performance really emphasises that tennis is a sport for life. We wish Ros all the best for the rest of the season.”

Results

2023 TSA Award for Seniors Player of the Year

2023 Tennis ACT 30+ Seniors Award Winner

2023 W65 Kitty Godfrey Cup World Team Winners

2023 World Championships Winner W65 Singles and XD65

2023 Joint Winner of Newcombe Award for most outstanding 30+Tennis Seniors.

2024 Queensland Masters ITF Championships Winner XD65

2024 NSW Masters ITF Championships 65 Singles W65 Doubles

2025 Australian Teams Carnival winners W60s Div 1

2025 Australian Masters ITF Championships Winner in the W65 Singles WD65 XD65