Canberra’s largest multisport community event returns this Sunday

24 March 2025 | Tennis ACT

This Sunday Tennis ACT will host Canberra’s largest multisport community event, the Canberra Girls Get Active Day, Presented by CBR Massage.

The Canberra Girls Get Active Day is a free community event aimed at inspiring, energising and empowering women and girls to get all the benefits of sport, from social connectedness to health and healthy competition.

In its eighth year the event has grown to the largest free multisport event across the ACT & Region. This year will see 13 sports on offer, with free activities, games and giveaways. Canberra’s leading female sports teams will all be joining in the fun including Giants AFLW, Raiders NRLW and Brumbies Women. Netball, basketball, hockey, softball, cricket and football will all join forces, offering free activities for boys and girls, as well as free yoga and dance classes by Next Gen. The parents can enjoy free seated massages by Presenting Partner CBR Massage. There will be tennis activities happening all morning including free Hot Shot Tennis for the kids, or for the adults Pop Tennis and Cardio Tennis by Tennis World Canberra.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy “The event originally started with a few sports onsite – now we are overflowing with a range of sports and activities for the young and young at heart. It’s a great day, not only for the kids, but the adults as well. The premise of the event is all about inclusion. We want women and girls to feel welcome, safe and in included in all sports. It’s a great opportunity to be inspired to pick up a racquet, bat or ball, to get active and have fun”.

“Thanks to our partners, this event is free for the Canberra community. There are heaps of giveaways, including 200 tennis racquets for the first 200 kids through the gate and 1000 ice blocks. This event is open to all, and we encourage everyone to come onsite and enjoy the day”.

Presenting Partners CBR Massage is excited to return to the event, CBR Massage Director Mel Tuckwood “CBR Massage has been involved with the Canberra Girls Get Active Day for six years now. The importance of promoting sports and activities in a fun, engaging and nurturing environment is paramount to keeping girls and young women in sport as they get older. It is something that CBR Massage is very invested in continuing and we are incredibly grateful and proud to be the Presenting Partner for such a fun, enjoyable and meaningful event”.

The Canberra Girls Get Active Day will be held Sunday 30 March 10am-12pm at the Canberra Tennis Centre. This is a FREE community event, attendees need to register prior > CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

To keep up to date with news and information on the event > CLICK HERE