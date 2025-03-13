ITF J100 launches national and international junior tournaments in Canberra

13 March 2025 | Tennis ACT

Canberra is set to welcome some of the best juniors across the globe for the ITF World Tennis Junior Tour, starting next week.

The event welcomes an international field, including ACT players who will compete in the tournament.

The ITF World Tennis Tour plays a crucial role in driving rising talent from junior competition on to the ATP and WTA Tours. The tournament gives players aged 18 and under the opportunity to travel the world and develop their talent

Tournament Director Skye Davis is excited to welcome players and their support teams, “we are delighted to host the best junior players from across the country and further afield when they arrive in Canberra”.

“The ITF J100 launches a swing of national and international tournaments in Canberra including the ITF J100, followed by the Signature 500 ACT Championships and 12/u & 14/U Australian Claycourt Championships in April”.

“As well as welcoming an international field we will also be following the ACT players closely, with a host of local players showcasing their talent in their home city”.

Mark La Brooy, Tennis ACT CEO “We wish all players and their support teams the best of luck in the ITF J100, and further tournaments. Tennis ACT are delighted to host these events, that really showcase the depth of talent we have in our sport, and the brilliant facilities of the Canberra Tennis Centre”.

Qualifying commences on Monday, with main draw underway on Tuesday. The finals will be held on Sunday. Entry is free at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

For more information on the tournament visit > J100 Canberra 2025 Tennis Tournament | ITF

Image: ACT player Oscar Andrews