Timor-Leste Tennis Kids’ Experience in Australia

7 March 2025 | Tennis ACT

A group of inspiring young tennis players from Timor-Leste, accompanied by their three dedicated coaches, recently travelled to Australia during the Summer of Tennis. This trip was a part of the Timor-Leste Kids’ Tennis (TLKT) program, an initiative based on the principals of fostering young talent and increasing access to tennis across Timor-Leste. The group immersed themselves in some of the nation’s biggest tennis tournaments and were provided with ample learning opportunities throughout the period of their visit.

A Packed Itinerary in Australia

TLKT players and their coaches visited the Workday Canberra International 2025 over the period of December 29 – January 4. Here, they were provided with the opportunity to watch professional players compete, observe how a tournament is run and gain valuable insights into pre-match warmups and drills. The young players also trained with Australian coaches and played friendly matches with Australian children, immersing themselves into Australia’s tennis culture. Additionally, the group participated in a Coaches Summit, where their coach exchanged ideas with a leading expert in tennis coaching.

Following this, the group travelled to Melbourne to attend the Australian Open, providing an unforgettable experience of attending one of the sports four Grand Slam tournaments and witnessing world-class athletes in action. Last, TLKT players attended a Kids’ Summer Camp, held from January 13-15, to assist with further development of skills.

The Timor-Leste Kids’ Tennis Program

Established in 2008, the TLKT program provides children in schools, clubs and the community the opportunity to access tennis related activities and develop life skills. The program enables identification and the nurturing of young talent through clubs and partnerships. Through the support of international organisations, TLKT players are provided opportunities to attend events, gain experience and build connections that enhance their development both on and off the court.

Group

TLKT and JTI National Coordinator Armindo Da Costa Coaches Maria Lurdes Lusmalinda D’Romanlizia

Moises Freitas Pereira Mendonca Participants Jaime Da Cunha Carceres

Zenidio Xavier Brito De Carvalh

Graciabeth Falojer Amado Tilman De Carvalho

Genoveva Senhorinha Alma Tilman Barros

This visit to Australia provided an opportunity for cultural exchange, skill building and inspiration, highlighting the power of sport to connect communities and create opportunities for young athletes to thrive.