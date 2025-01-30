Women Leaders in Tennis

30 January 2025 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT’s Women Leaders in Tennis Networking Event: Thursday 2nd January at the Workday Canberra International

The event had an amazing turnout of 61 women and girls representing numerous clubs from the ACT and region. Guests included board and committee members, coaches, and Women Leaders in Tennis and Learn2Lead Program graduates. Guests were inspired by former pro-cyclist Gracie Elvin, as she spoke about personal growth, leadership and teamwork. This was followed by an insightful panel discussion with two local business leaders, Mel Tuckwood and Jackie Bilston. Guests enjoyed a delicious brunch, networking and the opportunity to stay and watch world-class tennis.

Photos: Anastasia Kachalkova