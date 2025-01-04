Workday Canberra International 2025 Champions Crowned in front of sellout crowd

4 January 2025 | Tennis ACT

The Workday Canberra International, Canberra’s premier tennis tournament, today crowned the 2025 Champions at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The Women’s Final between two of Asia’s brightest stars went to Aoi Ito (JPN) who displayed her full array of shot making ability. The unorthodox playing style disrupted Wei’s rhythm and timing as she was consistently troubled with the variety and change of pace and spin from Ito. Ito had a stellar tournament with impressive wins against Timofeeva, Sasnovich, defending champion and number one seed Parrizas-Diaz and Wei in the final to cap a spectacular week of tennis.

Two future stars of the game battled it out to the delight of the raucous Canberra crowd in the Men’s Final. Joao Fonseca (BRA), the Brazilian superstar showed why he is regarded as one of the games emerging talents. The ATP Next Gen Champion came to Canberra on a mission and got the job done in spectacular style as he defeated the fancied young American Quinn who had an impressive run in the tournament to reach the final all the way from qualifying. Quinn the former number 1 NCAA college player fought valiantly but ultimately came up short to the Brazilian’s stellar shot making. The punishing groundstrokes combined with pinpoint accuracy delighted the crowd as Fonseca powered to the championship title and continued his impressive win streak with back-to-back titles. Fonseca will definitely be a name to watch in world tennis.

The Aussie doubles pairing of Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) and Petra Hule (AUS) proved too strong in the Women’s Doubles Final against the European duo of Semenistaja and Stojanovic. The pair had to dig deep having led 6-4, 4-0 in the second set eventually being taken to a championship tie-break and then coming out on top 10-7 in the breaker to claim the Doubles title.

The American duo of Ryan Seggerman (USA) and Eliot Spizzirri (USA) were outstanding in the Men’s Doubles final defeating the highly regarded European doubles pairing of Pierre Hugues Herbert (FRA) and Jerome Kym (SUI). Seggerman and Spizzirri fought back from being down and out at 6-1, 4-1 and then proceeded to save a match point with clutch serving at crucial stages of the match. The fan favourite American team jumped with joy as they claimed victory from the jaws of defeat.

Tournament Director, Lawrence Robertson was thrilled with the tournament “over the past week, we have had the chance to see some of the greats of tennis up close, with Aussie favourites and many of the world’s next generation of superstars.

“The response we’ve had from the Canberra community to come out in numbers to support the event has been fantastic. We have had the very best of tennis on show on and off the court with two very deserving singles champions and, we are delighted to witness Joao Fonseca who is a future star of our game. We wish all champions and players the very best for their summer of tennis”.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy echoed Robertson’s statement, “The past week has been a fantastic display of world-class tennis. We welcomed record ticket sales and 15,950 people through the gates across the week from ACT, NSW and further afield.”

“This year we introduced Kids Tennis Day, which had the highest attendance on record outside of a semi or finals day. This day was really something for the whole family. The kids could jump on court with activities from Tennis World Canberra, there were 3000 free ice blocks for the kids and kids at heart, free face painting, glitter tattoos, and the parents could sit back and watch world class tennis, while enjoying the very best from food and beverage vendors. Each night we also had live local artists performing music as we aim to elevate the event from a tournament to a festival of tennis – delivering on our aspiration to be Canberra’s premier summer sporting event”.

La Brooy continued “Tennis is absolutely thriving in the ACT and region. We had a record number of participants in 2024, and the success of the Workday Canberra International in 2025 is a brilliant launch pad for the sport through 2025. We’ve seen it all week, with families on site, many picking up a racquet for the first time in a while, having fun and connecting through our wonderful game. I can’t wait to see more of it happening at our local clubs and through some of the best coaches in Australia, here on Canberra’s courts.”

The Workday Canberra International would not be made possible without the support from local partners and businesses, including ACT Government, Events ACT, Workday, Icon Water and many great local partners and sponsors. The event is also made possible by a dedicated ballkid squad and volunteer workforce.