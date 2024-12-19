Hewitt, Preston & the Jones’ lead the next generation of stars appearing at the Workday Canberra International

19 December 2024 | Tennis ACT

Thursday 19 December 2024

The upcoming Workday Canberra International will feature the strongest fields the tournament has ever seen – with 10 top 100 players set to arrive in the Capital.

Canberra is set to welcome many of the world’s best tennis players, and future stars as they arrive to compete in the Workday Canberra International 2025 from 29 December through to the 4 January 2025 at the Canberra International Tennis Centre.

The full field has been announced which includes Jenson Brooksby (USA) who will arrive in Canberra as the number 1 seed. Brooksby has a current ranking of #52, with a career high of #33, and has reached the 4th round of the French Open.

Adding to an impressive men’s field is number 2 seed Hugo Gaston (FRA, #76) and Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG, #79) who rounds out the top 3 seeds. The number 1 Indian player Sumit Nagal (IND, #98) will also feature in the main draw as the 6th seed.

Australian Cruz Hewitt has been awarded a wildcard into qualifying round, which emphasizes the depth of Australian rising stars. Hewitt, the son of Davis Cup Captain and former World Number 1 Lleyton Hewitt is the number 1 player in Australia for his birth year and represented Australia at the 2024 Junior Davis Cup.

Hewitt is excited to return to the capital, “I’m looking forward to going back to Canberra, I’ve got some good memories form winning the Clay Court Nationals there in 2021. It’ll be great to be back there, really looking forward to the challenge of competing against some tough opponents.

“The Workday Canberra International have assembled a great field and it’s great to see so many of the world’s best teenagers heading there including Taylah, Hayden and Emerson. I’m really looking forward to testing myself in the strongest field I will have competed in so far in my career”.

Tournament Director, Lawrence Robertson said it’s going to be a terrific summer of tennis in the capital.

“We are shaping up for an incredible week of tennis at the Workday Canberra International 2025, with the strongest field ever assembled with 10 Top 100 players across both the ATP and WTA fields.

“The most exciting aspect is that this event will also provide an opportunity for fans to see the future of tennis, both from an Australian and global perspective. Alongside Emerson Jones (QLD), who is the world #1 Junior player currently, we will also see Lleyton’s son, Cruz Hewitt (NSW), make his first professional appearance in Canberra. Cruz and Jones lead the Australian wild cards competing at the event alongside WA’s promising Taylah Preston a number of former Junior Grand Slam champions including Joao Fonseca (BRA), Martin Landaluce (SPA) and Alina Korneeva“.

The Workday Canberra International, a combined ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 tournament will help open the 2025 Australian Summer of Tennis. Known for showcasing many of the world’s best alongside the next generation of global superstars, the 2025 event promises to be bigger and better than ever. The event is an ATP125 and WTA125 with players competing for a total prize pool of USD$320,000.

Tickets start from at $20 and Kids Go Free and are available now at www.canberrainternational.com.au

Tournament Wild Cards awarded

WTA 125 Main Draw Qualification Emerson Jones (QLD) Elena Micic (VIC) Lizette Cabrera (QLD) Jamie Fourlis (VIC) Petra Hule (SA) Gaby Da Silva Fick (NSW) Taylah Preston (WA) ATP 125 Main Draw Qualification Marc Polmans (VIC) Eddie Winter (SA) Matt Dellavendova (VIC) Pavle Marinkov (NSW) Blake Ellis (QLD) Hayden Jones (QLD) Cruz Hewitt (NSW)

The Workday Canberra International would not be made possible without the support from local partners and businesses, including ACT Government, Events ACT, Workday, Icon Water, Capital Hotel Group and many great local partners and sponsors. The event is also made possible by a dedicated ballkid squad and volunteer workforce.

Workday Canberra International fast facts

– The Workday Canberra International is the ACT and region’s premier international tennis event

– The tournament will be held from 29 December to 4 January 2025

– 100 local ballkids will volunteer their time over the week

– 80 volunteers will join the events team

– 75 local, interstate and international officials will work at the tournament

– The players, officials and support teams will contribute to over 3000 room nights

– Over 15,000 fans are expected through the gates during the tournament

– Former champions include Hubert Hurkacz (POL – career high #6); Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER – career high #16); Andreas Seppi (ITA – career high #18); Jordan Thompson (AUS – current ranking #26)

– 2023 Canberra International Champions Marton Fucsovics (HUN) who has a career ranking of #31, and Katie Boulter (GBR) who is currently ranked #24

– Former participants also include Grand Slam champions and finalists including Ash Barty (AUS – career high #1); Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE – career high #3); Jannik Sinner (ITA – career high #9) and Denis Shapovalov (CAN – career high #10) amongst many more top 100 players.

For further media information please contact:

Rochelle Kahlefeldt, Tennis ACT; 0418412527