ACT’s Piyushi Bandara Wins the Alex De Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship

13 December 2024 | Tennis ACT

Piyushi Bandara from the ACT is a proud recipient of the Alex De Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship. Piyushi was awarded this scholarship following the conclusion of the 2024 12/u & 14/u Australian Junior Tour Finals. Alex and his team reviewed all the nominations submitted by the tournament selection committee, selecting two players to receive this honour: ACT’s Piyushi and Lucas Han (QLD).

This scholarship entitles Piyushi to travel to Spain, where she will be supported by Alex De Minaur and given unique access to mentorship, training, coaching and more. Piyushi was excited about the announcement, “When I heard about it, I was in Perth, in Kings Park, and my coaches told me to come over and I thought I was actually going to get in trouble, but it was a big surprise when they said I won the Alex De Minaur [Spirit of Tennis] Scholarship. I was grateful and surprised.”

Piyushi expressed her gratitude to her family and coaches, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout her journey. She extended a special thanks to coaches Monique Adamczak, Tom George, and Milo Bradley for their dedication.

Monique Adamczak praised Piyushi’s incredible commitment and work ethic, stating, “Piyushi’s dedication to her tennis, as well as her work ethic, discipline, and love for the game, make it a pleasure to coach her. In an athlete of her age, it is not often we see the characteristics of an elite professional tennis player. This is a testament not only to her, but a result of the support of her family, as well as the team and environment that we have for young tennis players here in the ACT.”

Tom George highlighted Piyushi’s exemplary character, stating, “We’re so proud of Piyushi Bandara and the ACT. She epitomises the values that we look for in players. She is ‘competitive, coachable and committed’ … She always gives one hundred percent effort; super hard working, always respectful, so we’re very proud of her.”

Piyushi’s scholarship not only reflects her exceptional talent but also highlights her commendable attitude, values, and dedication to the sport. She sets an example of what it means to uphold the values of courage, commitment, and respect, which she consistently demonstrates both on and off the court – values that will undoubtedly continue to guide her in this exciting new chapter of her tennis journey.