ACT Teams Triumph at the 2024 10&U NSW State Team Championships

8 November 2024 | Tennis ACT

Bathurst, NSW – October 19-20, 2024

ACT’s rising stars have made history by securing the championship title at the 10&U NSW State Team Championship, marking the first time in the event’s 30-year history that an ACT team has emerged victorious. Competing in Bathurst Tennis Club, the ACT’s boys’ and girls’ teams showcased exceptional talent and teamwork, taking on the best players from across NSW.

The Teams

ACT Boys ACT Girls Jairus Dass Celeste Rubiano Kai Dai Alicia Yang Odin Stroud Ksenia Arutyunova Lindsay Grave Billie Zeng Coach: Wayne Miller Coach: Nathan Price

The invitation to this event highlighted the strength of the ACT’s junior tennis talent. Over two days of intense matches, both teams demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience, benefiting from the guidance of on-court team coaches Wayne Miller and Nathan Price. Competing alongside top NSW players, they rose to the challenge, proving themselves to be formidable contenders.

Recognising the Team’s Success

This achievement is a testament to the dedication of players, their private coaches, and supportive families. The hard work of these young athletes, combined with the commitment from coaches and parents, has been crucial in reaching this milestone and showcasing the strength of the ACT tennis community.