Workday Canberra International returns to the capital

31 October 2024 | Tennis ACT

The Workday Canberra International will return to the Nation’s Capital 29 December to 4 January 2025. With an elevated playing field and increased prize pool, the event promises to return bigger and better than ever. The event is an ATP125 and WTA125, and Canberra looks to welcome a host of the world’s top 100 players as they compete for a total prize pool of USD$320,000.

Canberra’s premier summer sporting event gives fans the opportunity to witness world-class tennis up-close and personal, as the next generation of Grand Slam champions use the event as a launchpad for their 2025 season.

The tournament will include the introduction of Kids Tennis Day, giving kids free access for the day, and a full schedule of free activities to keep the whole family entertained.

This year the event also launches the ‘Live & Loud’ site, which features local music every night 5-8pm. There will also be a range of food and beverage trucks and a large screen to sit back and relax off court.

Secure your ticket now at www.canberrainternational.com.au