Play Tennis Week

21 October 2024 | Tennis ACT

Play Tennis Week is coming, and it’s your chance to jump on court!

To celebrate the summer of tennis, tennis clubs across the ACT & Region are offering FREE court hire all week from 4-10 November!

So grab a mate, family member or colleague and let’s play tennis!

To book your court today, click here and use the code PLAYTENNIS at the checkout.

T&Cs