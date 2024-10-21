Play Tennis Week is coming, and it’s your chance to jump on court!
To celebrate the summer of tennis, tennis clubs across the ACT & Region are offering FREE court hire all week from 4-10 November!
So grab a mate, family member or colleague and let’s play tennis!
To book your court today, click here and use the code PLAYTENNIS at the checkout.
T&Cs
- Bookings can be made between 14 October – 10 November, for court bookings 4-10 November
- Due to individual club booking schedules, you may only be able to book your free court a week prior
- 1 x 60min free court hire per user for the week
- Available at all clubs across the ACT & Region