Pat Macnicol: Walk of Fame Inductee 2024

Canberra, 12 September 2024 | Tennis ACT

Patricia Helen Bridgman (later Macnicol) was born on 15 December 1938 in Sydney. The family moved to Canberra a year later taking up residence in Forrest, not far from the local tennis courts. Both her father and mother played social tennis, but it was her father who encouraged Pat, one of four girls, to take up both tennis and swimming, to ‘keep her busy’.

Pat, who received tennis coaching by Keith Carnall, showed immediate promise and commenced a lifelong passion for the game. Between the late 1940s and 1958 Pat won a total of 14 Juvenile and Junior Resident titles and 5 ACT Junior Open titles. Nine of her wins were in Singles.

In her junior years, Pat established a healthy rivalry with Judy Grangel (Judy Purdy) Both represented the ACTTA in NSW Age championships and were members of the first ACT junior team to win the Pat Peace Memorial Shield against Victoria and South Australia.

Add to this, dux of Canberra High School, two tennis ‘blues’, the CS Daley School Prize and Vice-Captain – certainly the definition of ‘keeping busy’.

In 1958 Pat, whilst still a junior, won the treble: ACT Residents Singles, the Doubles with Norma Crawley and the Mixed with Reg (Blackie) Bennett. By the late 1950s Pat had moved into the adult ranks, playing in the ACT Ladies A Grade Country Week team with Jean Manning, Norma and Judy.

In 1959, aged 20, Pat married Peter Macnicol (himself a keen sportsman and tennis player) and spent the next six years in Germany, the USA and Mareeba, Queensland, raising a family, playing tennis and supporting Peter’s academic research career. Back in Canberra in 1966, Pat continued where she left off, at the top of ACT women’s tennis.

In 1969, at the last ACT Open Championship held at Manuka courts, Pat, and her partner Patricia Coleman beat Evonne Goolagong and Patricia Edwards in the Women’s Doubles final 6-4,6-3. It was a memorable career win; Pat 31 and the others highly ranked teenagers. Evonne, having easily won the ACT Open singles was only two years away from winning Wimbledon and the French Open Singles.

In 1971, the renowned Canberra sports reporter, Joe Cosgrove wrote, “Pat Macnicol is my choice of ACT tennis player of the year – a tough choice from the big two of Canberra tennis – Mrs Macnicol and Bruce Larkham. In the windswept ACT Open final against Barbara Walsh, what an incredible game (Pat played), feet always in the right place, eyes always on the ball, every point played as if it was match point down”. With two pennant titles, the Resident Singles and Doubles and the ACT Open Singles titles, Pat was ranked the number one women player for the year.

During the 1970s and 1980s Pat’s tennis thrived, whilst also completing a University Degree at age 38 and commencing work as an ACT Auditor. In 1980 at the age of 41 Pat was a member of the only ACT women’s team to win a Division 1 title at Country Week in Sydney, along with Helen Holcombe, Kay Schiavinato and Narelle Raftery.

By now Pat was also participating in Veterans/Seniors tennis and her results were outstanding. In 1983 she became the first ACT Seniors woman to represent Australia in tennis, in the Young Cup (40+) in Germany. In 1993 Pat won the 55+ Australian Ladies Singles and Doubles in Hobart and in 1998 at the Tennis Association’s 75th Anniversary, Pat was one of six finalists for “Outstanding Female Player” over the 75 years.

Pat was not yet quite finished though – with a swansong in 2002 winning the Australian 60+ Senior Doubles title with Heather McKay. Sadly, in the following year Pat was forced to retire due to a serious illness.

Pat’s record of longevity at the highest levels in our sport is truly remarkable. From 1958 to 1989 – 31 years, Pat won 29 Resident titles (the last aged 50 and still ranked number 4) along with 10 ACT Open titles.

Her close friend Judy Purdy says of Patty’s tennis – “a dedication to practice and match preparation, a deadly forehand, great volley, unlimited concentration, and a tenaciousness to the final point, but always with fairness and good sportsmanship”. To which she adds – “a loyal and trusted lifelong friend”.