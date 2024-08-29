Tennis ACT Award the best in ACT and Region

29 August 2024 | Tennis ACT

Tonight, the Tennis ACT Awards were held at QT Hotel, with over 120 guests in attendance from the tennis community.

The event highlights collective successes including club growth, coaching talent and player highlights, showcasing the people and groups who were responsible for making it happen.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said it was a night to recognise and celebrate the fantastic tennis community, “With 16 awards presented, it was a great opportunity to celebrate all levels of our sport”.

La Brooy continued “For the second year running Melba Tennis Club took home the Club of the Year, due to their infrastructure upgrades, inclusion initiatives and integration into the local community”.

“Jillian Mitchell was awarded the Volunteer Achievement Award, due to her tireless work in the redevelopment of North Woden Tennis Club. The club is now home to the Aspen Medical All-Abilities & Wheelchair Hub, which leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come”.

The night also included the 2024 Walk of Fame, which honours those whose exceptional contribution has brought recognition and esteem to them and to tennis in the ACT & Region. Pat MacNicol was the 14th recipient, adding to an incredible list of Walk of Fame inductees. Pat was inducted due to her playing career, being one of the ACT top female players, spanning over three decades.

2024 Tennis ACT Award winners

Athlete of the Year: Ashliegh Simes

Coaching Excellence – Club: Robert Jamieson, Canberra School of Tennis

Coaching Excellence – Development: Andrew Bulley, Canberra Tennis Academy

Coaching Excellence – Performance: Monique Adamczak

Coaching Assistant: Jonothan Robson, North Woden Tennis Club

ACT Adult Club Player of the Year: Nathan Franklin, Weston Creek Tennis Club

ACT Junior Club Player of the Year: Alex Bale, Belconnen Tennis Club

Junior Athlete of the Year – Male: Tommy Camus

Junior Athlete of the Year – Female: Aliyah Dwyer

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability: Isabel Cairns

Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master: Pat Maloney

Excellence in Officiating: Caityln Lewis

Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue: Melba Tennis Club

Volunteer Achievement Award: Jillian Mitchell, North Woden Tennis Club

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative: Marymead CatholicCare – Neurodiversity Come & Try Day

Most Outstanding School: Holy Trinity Primary School

Winners from the Tennis ACT Awards in linked categories will be nominated for the prestigious Tennis Australia Awards, the Newcombe Medal.