Learn 2 Lead program graduates

16 July 2024 | Tennis ACT

Tennis Australia partnered with the Australian Sports Commission to co-design a program for young people to equip those aged 14-18yrs with leadership skills and confidence to lead change in their local tennis communities.

This year’s program saw 10 girls participate in a 8 week program with a mix of online and face to face workshops to learn key skills and connect with likeminded individuals in their tennis community. They learnt about public speaking, engaging in their community, building resilience and leadership pathways. A common theme that came out of this years program was the importance of a youth voice, the ability to come to the table and be given the opportunity to be heard.

Tennis ACT would like to congratulate all graduates and their families. As Marian Wright Edelman, “You be what you can’t see” and we will continue to empower the next generation of leaders.