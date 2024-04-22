ACT Juniors Shine at National Claycourt Championships

22 April 2024 | Tennis ACT

The 2024 12/u & 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships concluded on Sunday after a spectacular week of tennis at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The 2024 Australian Claycourt Championships attracted 128 of Australia’s most promising junior athletes to the Nation’s capital, including 9 ACT competitors who looked to defend the home turf.

would like to congratulateandfor their exceptional effort in making it to thein the 12/u Boys and 12/u Girls divisions respectively. Unfortunately, both came up short of the championship but their passion and skills were on full display throughout the entire week. Well done to all the other juniors competitors who represented the ACT: Jobe Dikkenberg, Mitchell Rankin, Dave Gandhi, Zoe Cowles, Jana Ayad, Ewan Duff and Jasmeet Goraya

Congratulations also to the newly-crowned singles champions (L-R below) – Emilie Chen (NSW), Ethan Domingo (NSW), Christian Joseph (QLD), and Ana Maric (VIC).

Thank you to the Tennis Australia Competitive Events team, in particular Francis Soyer, Lawrence Robertson, David Boyes, and Stuart Ginn for helping organise and deliver such a successful event here in Canberra. A big thank you also to Kal Liiband, who maintains the Canberra tennis centre clay courts, ensuring a world-class surface for our competitors and players year-round.

2024 Australian Claycourt Championships – finals

12/u boys’ singles: [2] Christian Joseph (Qld) d [1] Tommy Camus (ACT) 6-3 7-6(8)

12/u girls’ singles: [1] Ana Maric (Vic) d [6] Piyushi Bandera (ACT) 6-4 6-1

12/u boys’ doubles: [3] Jiacheng Andrew Chen (NSW)/Sebastian Lavorato (NSW) d Johan Abdullah (NSW)/Arrush Gaikwad (NSW) 6-1 6-7(2) [10-4]

12/u girls’ doubles: [4] Ana Maric (Vic)/Lara Wu (SA) d [3] Piyushi Bandara (ACT)/Danica Todorovic (Qld) 6-2 6-3

12/u mixed doubles: Arrush Gaikwad (NSW)/Aleksija Vujcic (NSW) d [4] Ryan Bolger (Qld)/Ava Garner (Qld) [10-6]

14/u boys’ singles: [1] Ethan Domingo (NSW) d [2] Flynn Coventry-Searle (NSW) 7-5 6-2

14/u girls’ singles: [2] Emilie Chen (NSW) d [5] Tori Russell (Qld) 7-5 6-3

14/u boys’ doubles: Hayoto Sata (Vic)/Jonathan Zhang (Vic) d Scott Hong (NSW)/Oliver Lam (NSW) 6-4 7-6(3)

14/u girls’ doubles: [2] Emilie Chen (NSW)/Vesna Marinkov (NSW) d Aimee Jin (NSW)/Valentyna Rosa (NSW) 6-4 6-2



: [1] Raphael Savelli (Vic)/Vesna Marinkov (NSW) d [2] Flynn Coventry-Searle (NSW)/Elise Virr (Qld) [10-6]

The 2024 Australian Claycourt Championships have once again demonstrated the passion, dedication, and potential of Australia’s next generation of tennis players. As both a stepping stone towards professional careers and a source of inspiration for future talent, the event holds a special place in the hearts of the Australian tennis family.