Nine ACT junior athletes are set to compete against top talent from around Australia at the National u/12 and u/14 Claycourt Championships from April 12th – 19th
|12’s Boys
|12’s Girls
|14’s Boys
|14’s Girls
|Tommy Camus
|Piyushi Bandara
|Ewan Duff
|Jasmeet Goraya
|Jobe Dikkenberg
|Zoe Cowles
|Mitchell Rankin
|Jana Ayad
|Dave Gandhi
The Australian Junior Claycourt Championships is a prestigious annual tennis tournament that showcases the nation’s most promising young talent.
Held at the world-class Canberra Tennis Centre, the event serves as an important platform for young athletes to develop their skills, gain valuable competitive experience, and make a name for themselves in the national tennis circuit.
Attracting participants from across the country, the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships provides an opportunity for ACT juniors to test their abilities against a range of the top young talent from across Australia. Staged on world-class European Claycourts, the tournament is organised with the support of Tennis Australia, as well as dedicated referees, physiotherapists, and Tennis ACT.
Last year, ACT athlete Oscar Andrews emerged as the 14/u Boys National Champion, securing a decisive victory over Ashton Chan (NSW) in the final. His triumph marked a milestone in his budding tennis career and serves as a shining example for the young ACT athletes who will now look to compete in this year’s event.
In addition to the on-court action, the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships also has a significant economic impact on the Canberra region. The event attracts players alongside their families, coaches, support teams, and officials from all around Australia, offering visitors the chance to experience the culture and hospitality of the nation’s capital.
The Australian Junior Claycourt Championships are celebration of the passion, dedication, and potential of Australia’s next generation of tennis players. As both a stepping stone towards professional careers and a source of inspiration for future talent, the event holds a special place in the hearts of Australian tennis athletes, coaches, and enthusiasts alike.