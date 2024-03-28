Last year, ACT athlete Oscar Andrews emerged as the 14/u Boys National Champion, securing a decisive victory over Ashton Chan (NSW) in the final. His triumph marked a milestone in his budding tennis career and serves as a shining example for the young ACT athletes who will now look to compete in this year’s event.

In addition to the on-court action, the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships also has a significant economic impact on the Canberra region. The event attracts players alongside their families, coaches, support teams, and officials from all around Australia, offering visitors the chance to experience the culture and hospitality of the nation’s capital.