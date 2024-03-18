Tennis ACT was delighted to host another massively successful Beach Tennis come & try event on Sunday 17 March.
24 Canberrans of all ages and abilities hit the sand across 4 beach volleyball courts on Sunday morning to try out the fast-growing sport.
Always played in doubles, Beach Tennis is a lively and social form of tennis played on sand with a lower compression ball and special stringless paddles. There’s a no bounce rule meaning the point ends as soon as the ball hits the sand. This creates plenty of frantic scrambles and fast-paced rallies – not to mention a few dives into the sand!
Find out about upcoming Beach Tennis events by signing up for the Tennis ACT newsletter.