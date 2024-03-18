Beach Tennis Makes Another Splash in Canberra

18 March 2024 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT was delighted to host another massively successful Beach Tennis come & try event on Sunday 17 March.

24 Canberrans of all ages and abilities hit the sand across 4 beach volleyball courts on Sunday morning to try out the fast-growing sport.

Always played in doubles, Beach Tennis is a lively and social form of tennis played on sand with a lower compression ball and special stringless paddles. There’s a no bounce rule meaning the point ends as soon as the ball hits the sand. This creates plenty of frantic scrambles and fast-paced rallies – not to mention a few dives into the sand!