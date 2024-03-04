Over 1,000 join in Canberra’s largest multi-sport community event

4 March 2024 | Tennis ACT

The Canberra Tennis Centre opened it’s gates to hundreds of women and girls at the annual Canberra Girls Get Active Day on Sunday morning.

The Canberra Girls Get Active Day is a free community event aimed at inspiring, empowering and energising women and girls to get active and participate in sport. With over 15 sport providers on-site, attendees had the opportunity to try out a variety of sports including tennis, NRL, AFL, soccer, hockey, rugby union and more.

200 free tennis racquets were given away as kids hit the courts to try out the newly-refreshed Red and Orange ball Hot Shots programs, run by Tennis World. Complementary formats were showcased on Centre Court with drop-down Pop Tennis and Pickleball courts encouraging many attendees to try the fast-growing sports for the first time.

Canberra’s own tennis superstar, Nick Kyrgios hosted a meet and greet for local fans, taking selfies and signing autographs for hundreds of Canberra fans. A big thank you to the NK Foundation for attending and for helping support community sport in the ACT.

Canberra Raiders gave away over 200 prizes for kids who completed their drill circuit. Meanwhile, GWS Giants hosted target challenges, Vikings Cycling Club ran a busy bicycle circuit and Canberra United set up a penalty shoot-out station.

The event was catered for by Palacinke Crepes and Swallow coffee on wheels who kept attendees fuelled up for their all their sporty activities.

A huge thank you to Beyond Bank, the NK Foundation, the Walking Clinic, CBR Massage, KBR and all the participating sports providers for their continued support for community sport in the ACT & Region.

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