Complementary formats showcased at ACT Club Forum

29 February 2024 | Tennis ACT

Last night, the Tennis ACT Club Forum provided an update to 44 Club Presidents and Committee members on tennis in the capital. With a focus on the growth of complementary formats, the forum included a workshop from Callum Beale, Head of Game Expansion at Tennis Australia and Robbie Manzano, Owner/Director of Tennis Canberra.

Tennis ACT CEO, Mark La Brooy introduced the forum by providing an update on the development of Tennis ACT’s strategic plan. By delivering on Tennis Australia’s Game On strategy, Tennis ACT will strive to get more kids into tennis, retain teens and attract lapsed adults. A key focus area will also be the accessibility of tennis in the ACT; optimising venue health, implementing digital solutions and making tennis more diverse and equitable will be priorities in this area. The strategic plan will be completed in April, with implementation set to begin by July.

An update was also given on the upcoming Walking Clinic Canberra Tennis League review. Taking place in March, this overarching review will revisit junior pathways and ACT competitive play processes including fee payment systems.

Results from recent Women & Girls initiatives were also shared to the forum. We were proud to report a 16% increase in female participants playing competitively through the Women’s Tennis League.

Other upcoming key dates:

Canberra Girls Get Active Day – Sunday, March 3 10am – 12pm

– Sunday, March 3 10am – 12pm Beach Tennis Come and Try Session – 17th March

– 17th March Club Forum Dates 2024 – June 19th, October 16th TBC

– June 19th, October 16th TBC ACT Sport and Recreation Community Grant Applications Close – March 15

We were delighted to present a Volunteer Award to Don Masters from Southlands Tennis Club. Don regularly takes time out of his day to help maintain and improve the facilities at Southlands Tennis Club, often at his own expense. He is a friendly and active member of the club community and is well deserving of the award. Thanks to Beyond Bank, Don will receive a $200 award.

Callum Beale, Head of Game Expansion at Tennis Australia and Robbie Manzano, Owner/Director of Tennis Canberra presented to the forum on complementary formats. The presentation provided remarkable insight into the background and rise of these new ways to play. He highlighted ways in which ACT clubs can improve their accessibility and sustainability by introducing POP tennis, Padel or Pickleball. This was followed by an on-court demonstration which allowed committee members and club presidents to try out Pickleball and POP tennis.