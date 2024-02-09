9 February 2024 | Tennis ACT

Canberra’s largest community sports event returns Sunday 3 March!

Tennis ACT is teaming up with sports across the capital to host a FREE community event aimed at inspiring, energising and empowering young women to be more active.

Women and girls will have the opportunity to try out a number of sports onsite, free seated massages from our friends at CBR Massage, roaming characters, face painting, tunes from a local DJ and much more!

There will be free Tennis Hot Shots classes running all morning from our friends at Tennis World Canberra. No experience is needed, simply turn up and get ready to have some fun.

The first 200 children aged 12 or under through the gates will receive a free tennis racquet (these go super quick, so be sure to arrive early if you are interested in this).

Presented by CBR Massage, the event is open to women and girls of all ages and abilities, boys and men are more than welcome to attend also.

In the event of wet weather, this event will be moved indoors at the Canberra Tennis Centre.