David Goffin leads strong field for the Workday Canberra International 2024

18 December 2023 | Tennis ACT

David Goffin leads a strong field of Australians and the world’s emerging talent for the Workday Canberra International 2024.

Canberra is set to welcome many of the world’s best tennis players and future stars as they arrive to compete in the Workday Canberra International 2024 from the 31st December through to the 6 January 2024 at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The tournament has also announced a 3-year title partnership with global workforce and finance software platform, Workday.

The Workday Canberra International, a combined ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 tournament, will help open the 2024 Australian Summer of Tennis. The newly elevated event will offer an increased prize pool of USD$320,000 alongside an increase in ATP and WTA ranking points on offer for players.

The Workday Canberra International 2024 today announced the playing field which will welcome over 100 players from 6 continents and over 40 separate countries across the globe.

The men’s field is headlined by Belgian former World No. 7 David Goffin, who comes to the Capital for the first time with six ATP titles to his name and an enviable Grand Slam record including semi-final appearances in both the US and Australian Opens. The main draw features 5 Top 100 players including Germany’s Dominik Koepfer and the French duet Alexandre Muller and Arthur Rinderknech. Former Australian Open Junior champion, Czech Jiri Vesely, is joined by a strong American contingent including Brandon Nakashima & Michael Mmoh. Other notables in the Men’s draw include South African Davis Cup mainstay Lloyd Harris and veteran Moldovan, Radu Albot.

The WTA field will see six of the world’s Top 100 players competing, led by Danish rising star Clara Tauson and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup winner for Switzerland, Viktorija Golubic. Britain’s Jodie Burrage returns to Canberra following her Finals appearance last year whilst the Top 100 contingent is rounded out by Japan’s Nao Hibino and France’s Oceane Dodin. Other notable names in the women’s draw include Italian Sara Errani, a former World No.5 and French Open finalist, as well as China’s Yafan Wang.

The depth and strength of the tournament is also notable in the qualifying draw where the very best of the world’s junior talent will take to the Canberra courts. Alina Korneeva, dubbed ‘The New Sharapova’ by many in the media, is currently the World’s #1 ranked junior player in the women’s game and holds both the Australian and French Open Junior Grand Slam titles. She is joined on the men’s side of the Qualifying draw by Belgian junior Alexander Blockx. The 18-year-old Blockx was recently the World No.1 Junior player and is the current Australian Open Junior singles champion.

A strong Australian contingent is led by WA’s Astra Sharma who has won two singles and three doubles titles on the WTA Tour. She will be joined in the WTA Main Draw by her fellow Western Australian Taylah Preston. Preston had an impressive debut season in the senior professional ranks with four ITF World Tennis Tour titles in 2023, including a recent win at the W60 in Brisbane. She will be joined in the draw by Queenslander Emerson Jones, currently ranked 11th in the junior world rankings as well as fellow Aussie’s Melissa Ercan and Maya Joint, who will each receive a wild card into the main draw.

There will also be a strong Australian contingent in the men’s field with Adam Walton (QLD) and Tristan Schoolkate (WA) both receiving wild cards into the main draw whilst the Qualifying draw has many familiar names from across Australia including Edward Winter (SA), Dane Sweeny (NSW), Luke Saville (SA), Alex Bolt (SA) and Matthew Dellavedova (VIC).

The player field was announced by Tournament Director, Lawrence Robertson who also confirmed the signing of Workday as the tournament’s title partner.

“The field for the 2024 Workday Canberra International is the strongest we have ever assembled in the Nation’s Capital. Eleven Top 100 players will compete alongside some of the world’s best emerging talent and a large Australian contingent. With over 100 players from over 40 countries, it is truly an international field and we can’t wait to welcome them all shortly to Canberra.

“We’re also delighted to welcome Workday as our title sponsor for the Canberra International. The event is now firmly established as part of the Australian Summer of Tennis and will provide a platform for many of the game’s future global stars as they start their preparations for their first Grand Slam of the year.

Robertson continued, “As the world’s leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, we’re delighted to have a global brand with Workday’s aspirations partner with us as we seek to build and grow the event into Canberra’s premier sporting event.”

“Workday is a proud sponsor of sports events globally that align with our values and vision and give back to our communities,” said Jo-Anne Ruhl, Vice-President and Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand at Workday. “We are delighted to be partnering with Tennis Australia and Tennis ACT in a multi-year title sponsorship of the Canberra International. We are looking forward to both the world class tennis as well as the range of events that bring inclusivity to this iconic sport.”

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy echoed Robertson’s statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Workday to the tennis family. The Workday Canberra International will really have something for all fans.

“The event will feature a number of new additions including Night Sessions every evening from 5pm. Pride Day, Women and Girls Day, First Nations Day and the Men’s Doubles Final will be the feature for the return of the popular Friday Night Twilight session – a chance to experience world class tennis under the lights, with food trucks and pop-up bars featuring the best in local food and beverages all to the beats from the best local DJ’s.”

La Brooy continued, “With tickets starting at only $10 and with kids going free, families and tennis fans alike will be able to witness world-class tennis up close and personal. Canberra is a unique and truly spectacular venue. There are not many other venues across the country where fans can sit just meters away from the action.

“Canberra is known for hosting some of the best events around the globe, and this event will bring in over 3000 hotel room nights, making it the largest international tennis tournament the capital has seen.”

The Workday Canberra International would not be possible without the support from local partners and businesses, including the ACT Government, Events ACT, Workday and many great local partners and sponsors. The event is also made possible by a dedicated ballkid squad and volunteer workforce.

Tickets start from at $10 (and Kids Go Free) and are available now at www.canberrainternational.com.au

Workday Canberra International fast facts

The Canberra International is the ACT and Region’s premier international tennis event

The tournament will be held from 31st December 2023 to 6th January 2024

A field of 130 players from over 40 countries will compete for the USD $320,000 prize pool

120 local ballkids will volunteer their time over the week

80 volunteers will join the events team

75 local, interstate and international officials will work at the tournament

The players, officials and support teams will contribute to over 3000 hotel room nights, making it the largest international tennis event the capital has seen

Over 15,000 fans are expected through the gates during the tournament

Former champions include Hubert Hurkacz (POL – career high #9); Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER – career high #16); Andreas Seppi (ITA – career high #18); Jordan Thompson (AUS – career high #43)

The 2023 Canberra International Champions were Marton F ucsovics (HUN) with a current ranking of #51, and Katie Boulter (GBR) who is currently ranked #55

Former participants also include Grand Slam champions and finalists, including Ash Barty (AUS – career high #1); Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE – career high #3); Jannik Sinner (ITA – career high #9) and Denis Shapovalov (CAN – career high #10) amongst many more top 100 players.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organisations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organisations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500.

For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

The Workday Canberra International Main Draw Acceptance List 17 Dec 2023