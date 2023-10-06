Community Tennis Day to kick off Summer of Tennis

6 October 2023 | Tennis ACT

To officially welcome the 2023 Summer of Tennis, Community Tennis Day is taking place on Sunday, 29 October from 10am – 12pm at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham!

This FREE community event will be the place to check out and experience what the Summer of Tennis has in store and will officially launch the Canberra International 2024.

The event is set to be action-packed, with something for everyone.

Kids can have fun with free Tennis Hot Shots classes run by Tennis World Canberra, ballkid activities, and roaming characters, face painting and glitter tattoos.

There will be plenty of activities for the adults, including Cardio Tennis classes or your chance to try out Pop Tennis.

The Australian Open trophies, Norman and Daphne, will be on display and available to take photos with, and free seated massages will be on offer from CBR Massage.

A range of food options will be available alongside tunes from a local DJ.

The first 200 kids aged 12 or under through the gates will receive a free tennis racquet!

This event is open to all ages, genders and abilities. No tennis experience is required, simply turn up and get ready to have a great time.

This is a FREE community event. In the event of wet weather, the event will be moved indoors to the indoor Canberra Tennis Centre.

For more info visit: Community Tennis Day | Facebook