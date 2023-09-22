Calling for Tennis ACT Board nominations

22 September 2023 | Tennis ACT

The Nominations Committee and Tennis ACT Board of Directors are calling for nominations from candidates who are passionate and motivated to lead the organisation through an exciting time for the sport.

Beyond ensuring the good governance of the organisation, elected Directors will play a significant role overseeing the implementation of our strategy as well as supporting our staff, volunteers and stakeholders through new opportunities and challenges as we work to engage more in our sport in the ACT and region.

There are three positions up for election by the Members this year. All positions are for a term of three years. The Tennis ACT Board and Nominations committee endorses one current General Director being re-elected (Phil Trenbath). Phil is not on the Nominations Committee and was excluded from any decision of endorsement of the Board. Phil constantly displays Tennis’ values and meets the basic requirements possessing all the ‘must have’ elements whilst also addressing the skills priorities of the Board. These priorities have been set taking into account our skills matrix which better aligns TACT Board Director competencies with our strategic plan and objectives. Phil is a key member of the commercial subcommittee. His knowledge and guidance is helping Tennis ACT to develop new revenue streams in order to better support tennis within the ACT & Region. Phil also has market-leading skills in the digital, marketing, and branding fields, which are currently all key areas of strategic and operational focus, including to respond to the implementation of Tennis Australia’s ‘Game On’ participation strategy.

The skills priorities of the Board being sought are:

A person with a strong digital, marketing, and branding background; strong understanding of the corporate and private sector; experience with research techniques and insights development (being the skills where Tennis ACT is continuing to endorse Phil Trenbath).

A person with a strong background in accounting and finance and in developing and applying risk management frameworks; as well as significant experience on Finance & Audit Committees and Board of Director Experience. The person should also have experience in community clubs, grassroots tennis and building strong relationships.

A person with strong skills in the commercialisation of assets and in business; strong project delivery experience in a complex commercial setting; strong business growth, business development, and sponsorship management skills; along with demonstrated excellence in building strong community, corporate, and government relationships.

Please note the Tennis ACT Board: Basic Requirements—these are considered to be ‘must haves’ for all Directors. It is critical for all Tennis ACT Directors:

to be financially literate (comfortable with P&L Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flows at a minimum)

to understand and accept director duties and governance basics (confidentiality, conflict of interest, due diligence, board room etiquette, separation of board vs management responsibilities etc) This can come from other relevant Board experience or through educations such as AICD courses

to satisfy working with vulnerable people (WWVP) check and police check requirements and understand the imperatives of member protection

to hold a valid Director Identification Number issued by Australian Business Registry Services

to reinforce the culture and values of the organisation in the way they operate including having high personal integrity, a communication style that fosters constructive debate

to have the time and capacity to do the work required

to have a genuine connection with tennis

to be contemporary and future facing in considering Tennis ACT’s strategic direction and execution, which involves effective stakeholder communication.

The Tennis ACT Board (excluding Phil Trenbath) has also informed us that it unanimously supports Phil Trenbath for re-election this year. The Tennis ACT Board considers Phil makes a significant contribution to the Board on multiple dimensions, including as already mentioned digital, marketing, and branding.

The Tennis ACT Board has a strong desire to maintain consistency in leadership post the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, the Tennis ACT Board must maintain its commitment to its diversity policy to have 40% women, 40% men and 20% either, which is consistent with the Mandatory Sports Governance Principles set out by Sport Australia (formerly the Australian Sports Commission). This is also necessary to comply with the policies of the ACT Government, which are linked to ACT Government funding. In practical terms, with a Board of eight, to comply with these policies, the mathematical result is a Board comprising four men and four women.

For completeness, Tennis ACT acknowledges that Simon Plummer’s current term as a Board Appointed Director is also coming to an end. Simon is, however, eligible for re-appointment by the Board in accordance with clause 25.3 of the Constitution. At the Board Meeting following the AGM, the Board will consider his re-appointment. The Tennis ACT Nominations committee (which does not include Simon Plummer) endorses him being re-appointed. Simon constantly displays Tennis’ values and meets the basic requirements possessing all the ‘must have’ elements whilst also addressing the skills priorities of the Board. Simon has brought his significant financial and business acumen to bear in the Finance, Risk, and Audit Committee over a number of years, including during the COVID-19 crisis, and his contributions in that regard have been and continue to be highly valued.

The 2023 key dates and election process can be viewed in the memorandum below with the upcoming Tennis ACT Annual General Meeting, to be held on Thursday 24 November.

For more information, view the links below:

Memorandum calling for nominations

Nomination Form

Please complete the nomination form, providing relevant statements and a copy of your CV.

Nominations will close 4pm Wednesday 18 October 2023