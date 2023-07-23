Mark La Brooy Appointed as Tennis ACT CEO

23 July 2023 | Tennis ACT

The Tennis ACT Board are excited to announce the appointment of Mark La Brooy to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

La Brooy comes from his current role with Tennis Australia as the National Field Implementation Manager, and previously worked in the Tennis ACT team as Regional Tennis Manager ACT / NSW.

Community sport is at the core of his work, including his current role at Tennis Australia which assists the effective delivery of the national strategy across the country. This includes working within projects to help deliver outcomes for participation teams such as Places to Play, Integrity, Inclusion and Diversity, Programs, Digital, Coach and Marketing.

As a local Canberran, La Brooy is no stranger to the sport, “Tennis has always been a part of my life. While I never pursued the competitive path, social play was always important for me, and something that has brought me hours of joy at courts across Canberra for many years”.

“Working in the sport, I have seen how much excitement the game can bring for kids, but also the importance it plays for adults as we age. It truly is a sport for life, providing enjoyment, competition, social interaction, movement and improved mental health. I can’t wait to work with the Tennis ACT team, our local clubs and coaches, along with the ACT Government and Tennis Australia, to help deliver, and elevate our sport to the community of ACT & Region”.

La Brooy also stated he is excited to re-join the high performing Tennis ACT team, “the team in the ACT are known across the country for achieving excellent results from driving participation at a grassroots level, to running international tournaments showcasing our sport, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team into the next chapter”.

Tennis ACT President Ben Fuller echoed La Brooy’s statement, “while Mark’s tennis experience is vast, his experience has also extended to running a number of small businesses, as well as leading major projects for the Canberra Southern Cross Club as the General Manager for Health and Fitness. We believe that Mark will be a strong and consultative leader who will bring all of his considerable experience and business acumen to bear in the performance of his duties as CEO of Tennis ACT”.

La Brooy commences his role at Tennis ACT on Monday 31 July 2023.