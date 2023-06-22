Vale George Crabb Scott

22 June 2023 | Tennis ACT

GEORGE CRABB SCOTT

19/ 2/ 1940 – 12/ 6/ 2023

It is with great sadness that Tennis ACT acknowledges the recent passing of George Scott.

George grew up in Canberra, and was a successful businessman throughout his career. George was a very active member of the Canberra Royals Rugby Union Club, and in recent years was an avid golfer.

He was a foundation Life Member of the National Tennis and Squash Centre at Lyneham in 1970, and an enthusiastic tennis player and tennis administrator, representing the ACT at the annual Tennis Seniors tournament.

In 1973 George took up a Vice-President position on the then ACT Lawn Tennis Association, also Chairing the Promotions Committee. From the end of 1977 George held the position of President of the ACTLTA (later ACTTA), a position he held until the end of 1980.

In the words of his predecessor as President, Ken Willis, ‘George was a person with unlimited energy and ideas’. Under his leadership the number of Canberra tennis clubs and courts expanded; Lyneham Tennis Centre was expanded and revitalised; sponsorship dramatically increased; interstate and local super (district) competitions established; and, most significantly, direct affiliation established with the Lawn Tennis Association of Australia. For the first time the ACT could participate as a “State” in Linton, Wilson, Wayne Reid and Bruce Cups.

Foundation Dinners were memorable hallmarks of his Presidency.

In 1981 George was awarded an Association Shield for his dedicated ‘service to tennis’.

Fittingly, George was able to attend this year’s Tennis ACT Centenary Gala Dinner at the National Arboretum in Canberra, celebrating 100 years of Tennis ACT. He was able to reminisce with his contemporaries and those of younger years, about his contribution to the history of tennis in the ACT and region.

There is no doubt that George Scott is a significant loss to our local tennis community. He has left a legacy from which we all benefit today.

The funeral for George will be held Friday 30 June, 10am at the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew, State Circle, Forrest.