Tennis welcomes Come and Try Day

5 June 2023 | Tennis ACT

Over the weekend Tennis ACT welcomed sports organisations and participants on site at the Canberra Tennis Centre to enjoy Come and Try Day, a neurodiversity inclusive sports. A day of exercise, fun, food and connection, Come and Try Day is an initiative of Marymead’s Active Inclusion program, which seeks to provide opportunities for children and young people who are neurodiverse to participate in sports.





Alongside tennis, visitors on the day could try out volleyball, cricket, AFL, rugby league, athletics, roller derby, squash and more. Representatives from each sport were on site to talk with visitors, along with allied health professionals, and sessions on the day were held for both primary and high school aged children and young people. With a sausage sizzle, jumping castle and face painting, the day was a wonderful success.

Tom George, Regional Tennis Manager Tennis ACT said it was a great initiative, “It was fantastic to see all of the children having so much fun on the day and to walk away with a gift bag full of sporting equipment that will no doubt be put to great use. Participants were able to come and try any of the ten sports on offer, face painting, jumping castle and enjoy a sausage sizzle”.

George continued “Adam King and Marymead do such a fantastic job of bringing all of the sports and participants together for a fun and rewarding day. Tennis ACT is thrilled that the event is hosted at the Canberra Tennis Centre and planning is already underway for the next Come & Try day in November later this year”.

Tennis ACT is proud to be part of this initiative, building the capacity of sports organisations to support neurodiversity.





