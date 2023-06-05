Indigenous Tennis Carnival brings connection and celebration of culture through tennis

5 June 2023 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT held its Indigenous Tennis Carnival event on Friday June 2, welcoming First Nations young people to the Canberra Tennis Centre on Ngunnawal land to participate in a range of cultural activities.

“The ACT Indigenous Tennis Carnival was a great success which celebrated Indigenous culture through tennis, art and music,” said Tom George, Regional Tennis Manager ACT. “It was exciting to see the great tennis played, and to see the participants take part in the cultural activities which included a Welcome to Country, Traditional Smoking Ceremony, basket weaving, boomerang throwing and an Indigenous art workshop.”

“Hosting events and providing pathways in tennis for First Nations people are key elements of Tennis ACT’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Inclusion and Diversity Plan,” continued George. “It was great to see the numbers grow this year and we are excited for continued growth in the years to come.”

“We are thrilled that all of the participants have made new friends and enjoyed the day of tennis which is the start of an exciting journey for them all. This is part of a tennis pathway where five lucky individuals will be selected to take part in the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival to be held in Darwin from August 10-13.”

“We would like to thank Richie Allen and his team from the Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation (TOAC) for organising the activities and for being an integral part of the Carnival.”

The event was one of several regional and metro events taking place in every state and territory in the lead up to the national event in Darwin. Ngarigo woman and Grand Slam champion Ash Barty kicked off the first of the events in April and welcomed the opportunities occurring across the country.

“It’s an opportunity for our kids to come together, try new things and be culturally involved,” Barty said at the launch. “Through participation in sport, there is just so many ways we can help kids get better and dream bigger.”





The morning in Canberra got under way with a Traditional Smoking Ceremony and welcome messages on centre court before all participants collected gift packs including tennis racquets. Participants then formed into groups to take turns in the activities on offer. From basket weaving to painting to tennis clinics with Tennis Australia qualified coaches, the day was fun and rewarding for all involved.



