The Learn 2 Lead youth leadership program aims to equip young women and gender diverse young people aged 14-18 years with leadership skills and confidence to lead change in their local tennis communities.
HOW DO I APPLY?
- Applications for 2023 are now OPEN
- Commences Saturday 22nd July at Canberra Tennis Centre – If you want to get involved, complete your application HERE
- Applications Close: Friday 30th June
- Successful Applicants will be notified ; Friday 7th July by 4pm.
- Read the program information below:
OBJECTIVES
- Equip young women and gender diverse young people in tennis with life and leadership skills to build their self confidence
- Embed youth voices in local tennis communities
- Engage more young women and gender diverse young people in leadership opportunities within tennis
- Ensure the program is truly inclusive – particularly culturally, socio-economically and geographically.
TARGET AUDIENCE
Young women or gender diverse young people aged 14-18 years who want to:
- Build life and leadership skills
- Feel confident and unlock you own power to step into leadership roles in your local tennis community
- Increase youth voices and gender equality in local tennis communities
- Connect with like-minded young people
Within our Australian Tennis Sustainability Strategy, we have a mission to be a global leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and widely known as a sport open for all. We want to reflect the diversity of our communities across all aspects of our workplace, sport and events.
We are particularly keen to receive applications from young people from regional areas and young people from diverse backgrounds, including Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, LGBTQ+ and living with disability.
DELIVERY
- Learn 2 Lead is an 8-week youth leadership program which includes a mix of online and face to face experiences.
- Up to 12 young people in your state/territory aged 14-18 years will be accepted into the program.
- You’ll be supported by youth leadership experts, two learning journey check-in sessions, an online platform with resources and a supportive community of like-minded young people!
KEY DATES
- 22nd July Sunday, 9:30am-4pm, Workshop 1 (Day 1 Face to Face and Full day), Canberra Tennis Centre, 1 Riggall Pl Lyneham
- 3rd August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 2 Online session**
- 10th August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 3 Online session**
- 17th August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 4 Online session**
- 24th August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 5 Online session**
- 31st August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 6 Online session**
- 7th September Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 7 Online session**
- 10th September Sunday, 9:30am – 4pm, Workshop 8 & Graduation (Final Face to Face and full day- workshop) Canberra Tennis Centre, 1 Riggall Pl Lyneham
PROGRAM FEES
This program is valued at $2,000 and is fully subsided by an Australian Sports Commission federal government grant. The participant will not incur any cost.
Regional travel subsidies are available.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
- Are aged between 14-18 years at time of application
- Identify as female, non-binary or gender diverse
- Are currently involved in your local tennis affiliated venue/club
- Have a nomination from your club president, coach, supervisor or committee member
CONTACT
If you would like support with your application or throughout the process, please reach out to the ACT Women and Girls Lead Alison Bai at [email protected]