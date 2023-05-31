LEARN 2 LEAD PROGRAM

31 May 2023 | Tennis ACT

The Learn 2 Lead youth leadership program aims to equip young women and gender diverse young people aged 14-18 years with leadership skills and confidence to lead change in their local tennis communities.

HOW DO I APPLY?

Applications for 2023 are now OPEN

Commences Saturday 22 nd July at Canberra Tennis Centre – If you want to get involved, complete your application HERE

July at Canberra Tennis Centre – If you want to get involved, complete your application HERE Applications Close: Friday 30 th June

June Successful Applicants will be notified ; Friday 7 th July by 4pm.

July by 4pm. Read the program information below:

OBJECTIVES

Equip young women and gender diverse young people in tennis with life and leadership skills to build their self confidence

Embed youth voices in local tennis communities

Engage more young women and gender diverse young people in leadership opportunities within tennis

Ensure the program is truly inclusive – particularly culturally, socio-economically and geographically.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Young women or gender diverse young people aged 14-18 years who want to:

Build life and leadership skills

Feel confident and unlock you own power to step into leadership roles in your local tennis community

Increase youth voices and gender equality in local tennis communities

Connect with like-minded young people

Within our Australian Tennis Sustainability Strategy, we have a mission to be a global leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and widely known as a sport open for all. We want to reflect the diversity of our communities across all aspects of our workplace, sport and events.

We are particularly keen to receive applications from young people from regional areas and young people from diverse backgrounds, including Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, LGBTQ+ and living with disability.

DELIVERY

Learn 2 Lead is an 8-week youth leadership program which includes a mix of online and face to face experiences.

is an 8-week youth leadership program which includes a mix of online and face to face experiences. Up to 12 young people in your state/territory aged 14-18 years will be accepted into the program.

You’ll be supported by youth leadership experts, two learning journey check-in sessions, an online platform with resources and a supportive community of like-minded young people!

KEY DATES

22 nd July Sunday, 9:30am-4pm, Workshop 1 (Day 1 Face to Face and Full day), Canberra Tennis Centre, 1 Riggall Pl Lyneham

July Sunday, 9:30am-4pm, Workshop 1 (Day 1 Face to Face and Full day), Canberra Tennis Centre, 1 Riggall Pl Lyneham 3 rd August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 2 Online session**

August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 2 Online session** 10 th August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 3 Online session**

August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 3 Online session** 17 th August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 4 Online session**

August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 4 Online session** 24 th August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 5 Online session**

August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 5 Online session** 31 st August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 6 Online session**

August Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 6 Online session** 7 th September Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 7 Online session**

September Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30pm Workshop 7 Online session** 10th September Sunday, 9:30am – 4pm, Workshop 8 & Graduation (Final Face to Face and full day- workshop) Canberra Tennis Centre, 1 Riggall Pl Lyneham

PROGRAM FEES

This program is valued at $2,000 and is fully subsided by an Australian Sports Commission federal government grant. The participant will not incur any cost.

Regional travel subsidies are available.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Are aged between 14-18 years at time of application

Identify as female, non-binary or gender diverse

Are currently involved in your local tennis affiliated venue/club

Have a nomination from your club president, coach, supervisor or committee member

CONTACT

If you would like support with your application or throughout the process, please reach out to the ACT Women and Girls Lead Alison Bai at [email protected]