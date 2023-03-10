World class tennis to get underway at the ACT Claycourt International

10 March 2023 | Tennis ACT

The ACT Claycourt International #1 and #2 is set to get underway 13-26 March at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The back-to-back professional tournaments will see a total of USD $170,000 up for grabs and valuable world ranking points. The women will compete for a prize purse of USD $60,000 each week in the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, while the men will compete for USD $25,000 each week in the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour.

The women’s field is headlined by Aussie rising star Olivia Gadecki (QLD). Ranked No.144 Gadecki has had an impressive summer of tennis, after being awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the Australian Open for her grand slam debut. Gadecki reached the second round in the Women’s Singles and reached the Semi Finals in the Mixed Doubles with doubles partner Marc Polmans (VIC). Gadecki also represented Australia in the United Cup 2023.

Jaimee Fourlis (VIC) arrives in Canberra as the second seed, off the back of a strong start to her 2023 campaign. Fourlis was the Champion of the Burnie $25,000 ITF, defeating fellow Aussie Olivia Gadecki. Fourlis had a stellar 2022, playing in all four grand slams and reaching a career high of No.147.

The top three seeds are rounded out by Pricilla Hon (QLD). Hon represented Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and partnered with Olivia Gadecki in the Women’s Doubles at the Australian Open. Destanee Aiava (VIC) and Arina Rodionova (VIC) are among other Australians that will be taking on a strong international contingent with multiple Japanese representatives.

In the Men’s Draw, crowd favourite Dane Sweeny (QLD) returns to the capital as the top seed. Ranked No.238 Sweeny competed in the P2 Advisory Canberra International making it to the second round. Sweeny is no stranger to Canberra, having competed in many international tournaments, and in 2021 claimed back-to-back titles in UTR events at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

Fellow Aussies Marc Polmans (VIC) and Tristian Schoolkate (WA) round out the top three in the Men’s Draw. Both have had a strong start to the 2023 season, with Polmans reaching the Semi-Finals of the Burnie Challenger, and Schoolkate being crowned Champion of the Swan Hill $25,000 ITF in February.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel is looking forward to showcasing world-class tennis in the capital once more.

“We are really looking forward to two weeks of world-class tennis right here in Canberra on our European clay courts”.

“We have a very competitive women’s draw, with the top three seeds all ranked inside the top 200. Many players are returning from the Australian Open, having had great success in singles and doubles”.

“Gadecki, Fourlis and Hon – it is fantastic to have players of their calibre in Canberra. Likewise, the men’s has an impressive draw, showcasing the great depth of Aussie players including Sweeny, Polmans and Schoolkate. These are vital events on clay in their preparations for Europe and the French Open. We are in for two great weeks of tennis”.

The ACT Claycourt International #1 and #2 will provide opportunities to inspire and showcase women’s sport in the capital through a range of off court activities over the two weeks.

Tennis ACT will host the Canberra Girls Get Active Day, Sunday 19 March 10am-12pm. This is a free community event to inspire, energise and motivate women and girls of all ages.

A number of ACT based sports will be onsite including AFL, Basketball, Brumbies Rugby, Raiders, Hockey, Netball, Tennis, Softball and Volleyball. Next Gen Canberra will be offering fitness classes, and Mels Massage will be offering free seated massages.

On Friday 24 March Tennis ACT will host the ACT Women in Sport & Leadership Brunch which will feature key note speaker and champion Australian netballer Caitlin Bassett.

Kachel ended “The next two weeks is a celebration of women’s sport and we encourage women and girls in the Canberra community to get involved in the activities and hope that it inspires them to become more active”.

The ACT Claycourt International is made possible by support from local partners, businesses, Events ACT, ACT Government and Tennis Australia.

Entry for the ACT Claycourt International is free throughout the week, with the Finals Day on Sunday 26 March from $5. For ticketing please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/act-claycourt-international-finals-day-tickets-563713400957