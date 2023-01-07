Champions crowned at P2 Advisory Canberra International

7 January 2023 | Tennis ACT

The P2 Advisory Canberra International, the ACT’s premier international tennis event, made a long-awaited return to the Canberra Tennis Centre after a three year hiatus to bushfire activity and Covid-19.

The Women’s Single Final saw a battle of the brits with Katie Boulter (GBR) defeating Jodie Burrage (GBR) in a closely fought match in front of a sold out crowd.

At 26 Boulter is one of Great Britain’s rising stars. Boulter has a career high ranking of #82 in the world and is coming off the back of solid performances in 2022 where she reached the 3rd round of her home grand slam in Wimbledon and also defeated top 10 ranked Karolina Pliskova at Eastbourne in the lead up to Wimbledon.

Boulter entered the P2 Advisory Canberra International as the eighth seed and ranked #136. She has been incredibly impressive this week not dropping a single set enroute to the final, and only dropping a total of 14 games with straight set wins over Korea’s Na-Lae Han and then Selekhmeteva. Boulter had an impressive win over compatriot Heather Watson in the quarterfinal before defeating America’s Hayley Baptiste in the semifinal yesterday. She was crowned champion today after defeating Burrage.

Boutler said she had to dig deep for the final “I thought it was a really good match from both of us. I knew I had to dig deep and it wasn’t always going to be pretty tennis, but I found a way to do it and I’m super proud of myself today”.

It was a first time for Boutler in the capital, and said she will return “I absolutely love it here! From Next Gen, to the massage and physio, to the hotels and the city itself, I look forward to returning”.

In the Men’s Singles Marton Fucsovics (HUN) claimed the tile, defeating Leandro Riedi (SUI) 7-5 6-4.

Fucsovics is one of the most experienced players on the ATP Tour and has been ranked in the world’s top 100 for many years. The 30 year old has a career high ranking of #31 and is currently #87 in the world.

Fucsovics arrived in Canberra as the top seed and won his opening round against rising Italian Francesco Maestrelli

6-2, 6-3. He then took out another rising Italian in the second round – Matteo Arnaldi in 3 sets before his thrilling 3 set quarterfinal against Aussie Marc Polmans which he came through 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Yesterday in the semifinal he defeated Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki in straight sets.

Fucsovics reflected on his win “It feels good, I’m so happy to win the title. It’s a great start of the year. I cannot wish a better week”.

Fucsovics continued “This was my second time in Canberra. I enjoyed it last time I played the finals, so it was great to be back. The food was great, the hospitality and people were very nice”.

Tournament Director Kim Kachel was extremely pleased with the event “The P2 Advisory Canberra International has welcomed over 130 players from 38 countries. The crowd throughout the whole tournament has been fantastic. This is by far the highest attendance numbers, with over with over 15,000 fans coming from all across Canberra, NSW and even further afield”.

Kachel continued “throughout the week we also had 12 national embassies onsite, supporting their countries which gave the players a real boost.

“We look forward to welcoming world class tennis back to Canberra again for the ACT Claycourt International tournaments in March”.

The P2 Advisory Canberra International is made possible by support from local partners, businesses, Events ACT, ACT Government and Tennis Australia.

Results

Women’s Singles

Katie Boulter (GBR) defeated Jodie Burrage (GBR) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Men’s Singles

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) defeated Leandro Riedi (SUI) 7-5 6-4

Women’s Doubles

Irina Khromacheva / Anastasia Tikhonova defeated Robin Anderson (USA) / Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Men’s Doubles

Andre Goransson (SWI) / Ben Mclachlan (JPN) defeated Andrew Harris (AUS) / John Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3(10) 5-7 (5)