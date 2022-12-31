Wildcards announced ahead of P2 Advisory Canberra International

31 December 2022 | Tennis ACT

Rising women’s stars Olivia Gadecki and Talia Gibson have been awarded Wildcards into the P2 Advisory Canberra International 2023.

Both players will use the tournament as a vital lead up before making their debuts at the Australian Open, after also being awarded a wildcard into the Grand Slam last week.

Gadecki has had a stellar year after reaching three consecutive finals on the Australian Pro Tour and in June winning two rounds of qualifying to reach the main-draw at the WTA event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

18-year-old Gibson, who was named Junior Female Athlete of the Year at the recent Newcombe Medal Australian Tennis Awards, began 2022 well outside the top 1,000 but has soared to a high mark of world No.342.

Aussie player Astra Sharma also joins the women’s main-draw, with a current ranking of No.118.

In the men’s field Aussies Marc Polmans and Dane Sweeny secure main-draw wildcards. Polmans and Sweeny are no strangers to Canberra. Polmans has competed in multiple Canberra International tournaments, while Sweeny claimed back-to-back titles in recent UTR events at the Canberra Tennis Centre. Rising Aussie James McCabe rounds out the trio of Men’s main-draw wildcards.

One of Canberra’s most promising rising stars Charlie Camus has been awarded a wildcard into the Qualifying which kicks off new years day – Sunday 1 January. Camus has had an impressive year, kicking off his European campaign by playing qualifying at the French Open Juniors, following up with a swing of European tournaments. Charlie’s world junior ranking peaked at 70 in December 2022, and he currently sits in the top 10 globally for his age as well as possessing 6 ATP points.

Young-gun Hayden Jones also secured a wildcard into Qualifying. Both Camus and Jones were selected by Lleyton Hewitt to be ‘orange boys’ and practice partners for the Australian Davis Cup team. Both players also represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup 2022.

Fellow Aussies Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton round out the Qualifying Wildcards.

The P2 Advisory Canberra International will see the women and men compete for a total prize pool of USD $190,000. The men will take to the court in the ATP Challenger 100 event, the highest Challenger event in the country. The women will compete in the ITF 60 event.

The P2 Advisory Canberra International is made possible by support from local partners, businesses, Events ACT, ACT Government and Tennis Australia.

Fans are encouraged to come out and support local Charlie Camus and the other Aussies for Qualifying on Sunday 1 January. Tickets to the P2 Advisory Canberra International start from just $5, with kids going for free (excluding finals). For ticketing please visit: https://www.tennis.com.au/act/canberra-international-2023

Women’s wildcard main-draw

Olivia Gadecki

Astra Sharma

Talia Gibson

Petra Hule

Women’s wildcard qualifying

Seone Mendez

Alex Bozovic

Kaylah McPhee

Destanee Aiava

Men’s wildcard main-draw

Marc Polmans

James McCabe

Dane Sweeny

Men’s wildcard qualifying

– Charlie Camus

– Hayden Jones

– Tristan Schoolkate

– Adam Walton

P2 Advisory Canberra International fast facts