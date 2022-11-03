P2 Advisory Canberra International set for big return in January

3 November 2022 | Tennis ACT

The P2 Advisory Canberra International, the ACT’s premier international tennis event, will make a long-awaited return to the Canberra Tennis Centre from 1-7 January 2023.

The event returns after a three-year hiatus due to bushfire activity and Covid-19. This tournament will host some of the best men and women in the world, as they use the tournament as a vital lead up to the Australian Open.

P2 Advisory Canberra International Tournament Director Kim Kachel is looking forward to a big summer of tennis ahead.

“We are thrilled to welcome the tournament back to Canberra after a three-year break. Canberra is known for hosting some of the best events around the globe, thanks to the world-class facilities at the Canberra Tennis Centre and Next Gen Canberra, exceptional hospitality at the Capital Hotel Group, and an abundance of great restaurants and cafes for players and their support teams,” Kachel said.

“We are looking forward to giving players, officials and fans an unforgettable Canberra experience.”

The event will see the women and men compete for a total prize pool of USD $190,000. The men will take to the court in the ATP Challenger 100 event, the highest Challenger event in the country. The women will compete in the ITF 60 event, which will attract a host of the worlds next rising tennis stars as they look to make their mark on the World Tour.

Canberra has a proud history of discovering emerging tennis talent over the years.

“Two recent champions include winner of the East Hotel Challenger 2019 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) with a career high of number 9 in the world, and Canberra International 2018 winner Jordan Thompson (AUS). The event has been a launchpad for the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas (current world #3) and Jannik Sinner (current world #9). The young Aussie contingent is always strong, and Canberra has seen three-time Grand Slam champion, and former world number 1 Ash Barty compete in multiple events over the years at the Canberra Tennis Centre. It really is a fantastic opportunity to see world class tennis on your doorstep,” Kachel added.

The P2 Advisory Canberra International is made possible by support from local partners, businesses, Events ACT, ACT Government and Tennis Australia.

Tickets to the P2 Advisory Canberra International are now on sale with prices starting at just $5. For ticketing please click here

Kids under 14 will be able to attend the tournament (excluding the finals) for free when a ticket is purchased with an accompanying adult.

P2 Advisory Canberra International fast facts

• The P2 Advisory Canberra International is the ACT and region’s premier international tennis event

• The tournament will be held 1-7 January 2023 after a three-year hiatus

• 80 local ballkids will volunteer their time over the week

• 35 volunteers will join the events team

• 50 local, interstate and international officials will work at the tournament

• The players, officials and support teams will contribute to over 600 room nights

• It is expected to see over 15,000 fans through the gates during the tournament

• Former champions include Hubert Hurkacz (POL – career high #9); Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER – career high #16); Andreas Seppi (ITA – career high #18); Jordan Thompson (AUS – career high #43). Former participants also include Grand Slam champions and finalists including Ash Barty (AUS – career high #1); Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE – career high #3); Jannik Sinner (ITA – career high #9) and Denis Shapovalov (CAN – career high #10) amongst many more top 100 players

Click here to view ticketing options.