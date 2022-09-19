Australia’s best wheelchair athletes compete in the Canberra Wheelchair Open

19 September 2022 | Tennis ACT

This week the top wheelchair athletes from across the country will arrive in Canberra to compete in the Canberra Wheelchair Open.

The ITF event will host 27 athletes, including four local Canberra athletes Ante Busic, James Conlan, Michael Medveczky and Matt Leggett.

Local player Matt Leggett is looking forward to the week ahead, “I’m really looking forward to having the tournament on again this year after a three year hiatus. It’s great to see it back on the calendar”.

“The most exciting part for myself, is that we will have three other participants from the Wheelchair Development Training Program that I coach at North Woden Tennis Club. A fantastic example that it is a growing sport in the community.”

The event will also see five-time Paralympian Ben Weekes (NSW) as number 1 seed in the men’s draw. Weekes is currently the world number 25, and continues to compete at the top echelons of the sport including at this year’s Australian Open.

The female draw is headlined by former World Team Cup Junior Champion and the current world number 43, Hayley Slocombe (NSW).

The tournament will take place 20-22 September at the Canberra Tennis Centre. Spectators are welcome and entry is free.