17 September 2022 | Tennis ACT
Tonight, the Tennis ACT Awards were held at Manuka Oval, with over 100 guests in attendance from the tennis community.
The event highlights collective successes including club growth, coaching talent and player highlights, showcasing the people and groups who were responsible for making it happen. The night also included the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame induction of Reg ‘Blackie’ Bennett.
2022 Tennis ACT Award winners;
ACT Athlete of the Year
- Nick Kyrgios
Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
- Charlie Camus
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
- Wambui Taylor
Coaching Excellence – Development
- Nathan Price
Coaching Excellence – Performance
- Alun Jones
Coaching Excellence – Club
- Owen Peemoeller, On The Line Tennis
ACT Adult Club Player of the Year
- Tui Allison, Forrest Tennis Club
ACT Junior Club Player of the Year
- Jackson Roberts, Jerrabomberra Tennis Club
Most Outstanding School
- Mother Teresa School, Harrison
Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
- Manuka Tennis Club
Excellence in Officiating
- Ammad Shamsi
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Senior
- Graham Smith
Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue
- Manuka Tennis Club
Volunteer Achievement Award
- Paul Trezise, Murrumbateman Tennis Club
Winners from the Tennis ACT Awards in linked categories will be nominated for the prestigious Tennis Australia Awards, the Newcombe Medal.