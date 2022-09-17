Tennis ACT award the best in the ACT & Region

17 September 2022 | Tennis ACT

Tonight, the Tennis ACT Awards were held at Manuka Oval, with over 100 guests in attendance from the tennis community.

The event highlights collective successes including club growth, coaching talent and player highlights, showcasing the people and groups who were responsible for making it happen. The night also included the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame induction of Reg ‘Blackie’ Bennett.

2022 Tennis ACT Award winners;

ACT Athlete of the Year

Nick Kyrgios

Junior Athlete of the Year – Male

Charlie Camus

Junior Athlete of the Year – Female

Wambui Taylor

Coaching Excellence – Development

Nathan Price

Coaching Excellence – Performance

Alun Jones

Coaching Excellence – Club

Owen Peemoeller, On The Line Tennis

ACT Adult Club Player of the Year

Tui Allison, Forrest Tennis Club

ACT Junior Club Player of the Year

Jackson Roberts, Jerrabomberra Tennis Club

Most Outstanding School

Mother Teresa School, Harrison

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative

Manuka Tennis Club

Excellence in Officiating

Ammad Shamsi

Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Senior

Graham Smith

Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue

Manuka Tennis Club

Volunteer Achievement Award

Paul Trezise, Murrumbateman Tennis Club

Winners from the Tennis ACT Awards in linked categories will be nominated for the prestigious Tennis Australia Awards, the Newcombe Medal.