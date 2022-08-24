Tribute to Yvonne Scales

24 August 2022 | Tennis ACT

It is with great sadness that Tennis ACT acknowledges the recent passing of Yvonne Scales, a true ambassador of tennis in Canberra.

Wesley Tennis Club’s much loved and respected Life Member, Yvonne passed away at the age of 98 years and four months.

Yvonne first had joined the tennis club with her late husband Derek (who also became a life member of the club) when they moved to Canberra in 1962 and eventually became easily the most long-serving member of the club.

A true inspiration to many Yvonne was one of Canberra’s oldest players, playing tennis into her nineties. Her last game was around the age of 94 years, however still retained a keen interest in what the club and its members were doing. Yvonne certainly embodied the message that tennis is a sport for life.

Yvonne made a major contribution to tennis at Wesley, and the greater Canberra community, and will be very much missed by all those who knew her.