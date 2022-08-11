Tennis ACT announce partnership with Dunlop

11 August 2022 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT is pleased to announce a local partnership with Dunlop.

Dunlop are Community Partners of Tennis ACT, allowing the Canberra community to play with the high-performance AO Tennis Ball.

Tennis ACT Marketing, Communications & Partnership Manager Rochelle Kahlefeldt welcomes the announcement, “We are delighted that Dunlop are onboard as a Community Partner of Tennis ACT. The Dunlop AO Ball is exceptional quality used throughout the Australian Open Grand Slam, and also locally in our Canberra Tennis League competition, and other major events and tournaments throughout the year”.

Thanks to the partnership local clubs and coaches can now benefit with discounted cartons, available year-round.

Marco Comuzzo from Dunlop said they are excited to connect with local players, clubs and coaches, “Dunlop are proud to be supporting grassroot tennis across the ACT and Region. In partnering with Tennis ACT we look forward to delivering the best quality products to all players, clubs & coaches in the region”.

For any enquires relating to how clubs and coaches can access special offers, please contact Tennis ACT on 6160 7800.

Image: Brittany Hughes (Tennis ACT), Marco Comuzzo (Dunlop) and Joel Gordon (Tennis ACT)