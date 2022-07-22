Gungahlin Tennis Facility Announcement

22 July 2022 | Tennis ACT

Canberrans will soon have access to additional tennis facilities in the Gungahlin region, with Tennis ACT along with the ACT Government announcing this week the progression of plans to begin construction of the Gungahlin Tennis Facility.

Located in Amaroo, the facility is part of a shared vision and plan to support the growing Gungahlin region and the continuing growth of tennis in the community.

The new Gungahlin Tennis Facility will include 10 full sized courts, two Hot Shots courts, a hitting wall, LED lighting, parking, and a pavilion.

Consultation on the design for the new facility is now open and the community can check out the concepts and designs, with feedback welcome. Head to this link or email [email protected] with your comments and thoughts.

“We are investing in infrastructure that is built for Canberra, and this includes community sporting facilities to help keep people active and healthy,” said Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“With participation increasing, these new facilities and upgrades will ensure we keep pace with population growth and deliver facilities for the community to enjoy now and into the future,” he continued.

“COVID-19 disrupted many people’s abilities to get out and stay active,” said Minister for Sport and Recreation, Yvette Berry. “These new facilities and upgrades will help encourage more people to get out there and participate in the sports they love.”

“We went to ensure all children have the opportunity to play sport, which is so important for their physical and mental wellbeing.”