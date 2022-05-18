New Women Leaders in Tennis Program opens

18 May 2022 | Tennis ACT

Tennis is committed to embracing diversity by making our sport welcoming, safe and inclusive for everyone.

Everyone should have the opportunity to be included and engaged through tennis in a way that is positive and meaningful for them.

Our vision is that there are no limits for women and girls on and off the court.

While Tennis is leading the way with significant achievements over the past 50 years, such as being the leading professional sport for women, equal prizemoney and strong representation on the Tennis Australia and Member Association Boards, there is more work to be done. Women are underrepresented in community leadership with just 26% of club presidents being women.

It is important women take on leadership roles to ensure women and girls have an equal voice and can influence decision making at the community level on and off the court.

Tennis is committed to increasing and supporting women leaders in tennis. To achieve this, we are providing an opportunity for women in the community to complete the Women Leaders in Tennis (WLIT) program. Program graduates will gain a vast range of learning and experiences within the leadership domain as well as mentoring and support.

Objectives

• To build the leadership knowledge, skills and confidence of current and prospective community leaders

• To build a community of practice amongst women community leaders

• To increase participation of women and girls in community leadership roles in clubs

• To retain women community leaders.

Target audience

• Current and prospective women community leaders in paid or volunteer roles in tennis clubs/centres/associations

• Club volunteers and committee members

• Senior club leaders (i.e., club president, coach)

Delivery

• Consists of formal learning opportunities, networking and mentoring delivered over 4 months (including two face-to-face workshops and online sessions)

• Up to 24 women will be accepted in each program intake

Cost

• Fully subsidised in 2022 for participants from an affiliated Club/Association

• Regional travel subsidies are available

Eligibility Criteria

• Be aged 18 years or over.

• Identify as a woman.

• Be an Australian citizen or have been granted permanent residence status.

• Provide a Working With Children Check and sign a Member Protection Declaration.

• Currently involved in a paid or volunteer capacity for a local affiliated Tennis Club/Association/Venue.

• Have nomination from relevant personnel (e.g., Club President, Committee member or manager/supervisor)

HOW DO I APPLY?

• To apply please click here

• Closing date for the next program intake is 22 May, 2022

For more information contact:

Alison Bai

Women and Girls Coordinator

Tennis ACT

[email protected]