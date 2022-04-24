Champions crowned in Australian Claycourt Championships

24 April 2022 | Tennis ACT

The past week has seen Australia’s most promising 12/u and 14/u juniors battling it out in Canberra for the 2022 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships presented by Kia.

The singles finals for the 12/u and 14/u boys and girls were completed today at Canberra Tennis Centre, whilst the doubles champions were decided yesterday.

“Everyone has had a fantastic time here in Canberra this week. The capital has turned on great weather and all the players, parents and coaches have enjoyed being together once again at a national championships for the first time in 12 months,” Tournament Director Francis Soyer said.

“Players competed in five highly competitive singles matches, as well as doubles and mixed doubles matches this week, giving them a great benchmark on how they compare with the best players in their age group from across Australia,” Soyer continued.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said it was a privilege to host the event, “It was brilliant to host the latest edition of the Australian Claycourt Championships after a very challenging 12 months for everyone. The European clay courts were in exceptional condition and the ACT and region players did extremely well in their backyard.”

“Congratulations to all athletes that competed,” Kachel continued. “The very worthy winners will now be added to the trophies and join some illustrious names. The event also provided a brilliant boost to the local economy and businesses having so many people enjoying all that Canberra has to offer.”

Michael Smith, 14/u Boys Champion was thrilled with his win. “I am really excited. It’s good knowing that all the hard work the past couple months playing and preparing on clay has actually paid off”.

2022 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships presented by Kia Results

Singles

Girls 14-and-under Singles Final

Kimiko Cooper (NSW) defeated Audrey Aulia (NSW) 6-3 6-4

Boys 14-and-under Singles Final

Michael Smith (SA) defeated Jerome Estephan (NSW) 6-0 6-3

Girls 12-and-under Singles Final

Renee Alame (NSW) defeated Brooke Komorowski (NSW) 6-0 6-1

Boys 12-and-under Singles Final

Nikolas Baker (VIC) defeated Taiki Takizawa (QLD) 6-2 6-4

Doubles

Girls 14-and-under Doubles final

Audrey Aulia (NSW) / Elizabeth Ivanov (NSW) defeated

Rianna Alame (NSW) / Giselle Guillen (NSW) 6-4 6-2

Boys 14-and-under Doubles final

Michael Smith (SA) / Billy Williams (SA) defeated

Rohan Hazratwala (QLD) / Ashton Mcleod (NSW) 7-6(6) 5-7 (10-6)

Girls 12-and-under Doubles final

Scarlett Dattoli (VIC) / Sara Nikolic (WA) defeated

Renee Alame (NSW) / Brooke Komorowski (NSW) 6-4 2-6 (10-4)

Boys 12-and-under Doubles final

Nikolas Baker (VIC) / Lachlan King (VIC) defeated

Flynn Coventry-Searle (NSW) / Har Abir Sekhon (NSW) 6-4 6-3

Image: Oscar Andrews (ACT)