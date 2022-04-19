ACT hosts Australian Claycourt Championships

19 April 2022 | Tennis ACT

Australia’s top junior tennis players will take to the court in the 2022 12/u & 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships presented by Kia which is set to get underway tomorrow at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

A total of 128 junior players will be competing for national titles in their respective age groups. The ACT will have six players representing across both age groups.

ACT Players:

14/u

Alisha Kumar

Elijah Dikkenberg

Oscar Andrews

12/u

Anaise Maka

Luka Milenkovic

Tommy Camus

“This will be the first National Junior Championships that we are hoping to fully complete since this event last year, and everyone is excited to be back together,” Tournament Director Francis Soyer said.

“Having the best players from each age group gather from around the country is integral to the development of young players, and it’s crucial for them to have the opportunity to benchmark their skills,” Soyer continued

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel is excited to host the event in Canberra, “The 12/u & 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships is a fantastic event for the ACT and the whole region, not only for locals, but for everyone who travels to the event and can experience all that Canberra has to offer. The facilities at the Canberra Tennis Centre are world-class, highlighted by the 12 impressive European Claycourts which athletes will be competing on. We are looking forward to hosting players, coaches, families and supporters from across the country.”

“The ACT has a proud history hosting these types of tournaments, with the likes of local players including Nick Kyrgios, Annerly Poulos and Charlie Camus all winning national championships over recent years.”

“The Canberra tennis community will have the opportunity to support our best juniors, and we will be behind them all the way.”

Acceptance lists, tournament draws and results can be found HERE. A link to live scores will also be available here.

2022 Australian Claycourt Championships presented by Kia.