Female Only Foundation Coaching Course opportunity

7 April 2022 | Tennis ACT

An exciting opportunity is coming up for women in the ACT who are looking to begin their tennis coaching journey. The Female Only Foundation Coaching Course is running this May and is a great way to get started. It’s suitable for those who would like to begin coaching or who are currently coaching under the guidance of a qualified tennis coach. The course is being fully subsidised under Tennis Australia’s Women and Girls Strategy.

The course trains coaches to assist in conducting safe Tennis Hot Shots activities and participants learn under the direct supervision of a qualified coach. With both an online and on-court component, the program involves actively learning to assist in delivering coaching sessions where players serve, rally and score using modified balls, racquets and courts appropriate to the development needs of junior players.

Coaches completing this course are recognised as a Tennis Australia trainee coach.

Registrations are currently open and close on April 26th. There may be a limited number of places so please register your interest ASAP.

Registration link: https://www.tennis.com.au/coaches/coach-education/course-and-workshop-calendar

Course dates and times:

Online Session: 6:30pm-7:30pm Thursday 12th May

On Court Session: 12:00pm – 4:00pm Sunday 15th May at Canberra Tennis World, Riggall Place Lyneham, ACT

For further information or queries please contact Kathy Fahim, Tennis Australia Course Coordinator [email protected], 0466949435.