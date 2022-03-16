World class tennis to get underway at the ACT Claycourt International

16 March 2022 | Tennis ACT

The ACT Claycourt International #1 and #2 is set to get underway 21 March – 3 April at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The back-to-back tournaments will see the women compete for a prize purse of USD$60,000 each week in the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, while the men will compete for USD$25,000 each week in the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour.

Mihaela Buzărnescu (ROM) currently ranked No.122 is a former world No.20 and has amassed over $2.5m prizemoney in her career. She will lead a strong international contingent in the women’s draw, which features players from 12 countries. Former top 100 players Kurumi Nara (JPN – career high No.32), Sachia Vickery (USA – career high No.73) and Jana Fett (CRO – career high No.97) are dangerous in the draw amongst second seed Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA), and third seed Arina Rodionova (AUS) in the women’s draw.

Meanwhile the men’s has a strong Australian contingent with Jason Kubler (AUS) ranked No.206 heading up the main draw, followed by back-to-back Canberra Pro Tour winner Dayne Sweeny (AUS) and Andrew Harris (AUS).

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel is looking forward to showcasing world-class tennis in the capital.

“We are really looking forward to two weeks of world-class tennis right here in Canberra”.

“We have a very competitive women’s draw, with the top five seeds all ranked inside the top 200 and numerous former top 100 players. Buzarnescu has been ranked No.20 in the world it is fantastic to have players of her calibre in Canberra. Likewise the men’s has an impressive draw, showcasing the great depth of Aussie players. We are in for two great weeks of tennis”.

The ACT Claycourt International #1 and #2 will provide opportunities to inspire and showcase women’s sport in the capital through a range of off court activities over the two weeks.

Tennis ACT will host the Canberra Girls Get Active Day, Sunday 27 March 9:30-11:30am. This is a free community event to inspire, energise and motivate women and girls of all ages.

A number of ACT based sports will be onsite including AFL, Basketball, Brumbies Rugby, Raiders, Cricket, Hockey, Netball, Tennis, Capital Football and Volleyball. Next Gen Canberra will be offering fitness classes, there will be free Women’s Self Defence Classes and Mels Massage will be offering free seated massages.

On Thursday 24 March Tennis ACT will host the ACT Women in Sport & Leadership Brunch which will feature key note speaker Casey Dellacqua.

Kachel ended “The next two weeks is a celebration of women’s sport and we encourage women and girls in the Canberra community to get involved in the activities and hope that it inspires them to become more active”.