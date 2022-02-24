Mels Massage supporting Women and Girls in tennis

24 February 2022 | Tennis ACT

Today Tennis ACT were delighted to announce a joint partnership with Mels Massage.

Located onsite in Next Gen Lyneham, Mels Massage offers a range of services including remedial, sports, relaxation, pregnancy massage and much more.

Rochelle Kahlefeldt Marketing, Communications & Partnerships Manager at Tennis ACT welcomed the announcement “We are thrilled that Mels Massage have come onboard as partners at Tennis ACT. Being a locally and owned operated business, we are proud to partner with a community-minded organisation”.

Melissa Tuckwood also echoed the statement “our team at Mels Massage are very excited and proud to partner with Tennis ACT. We love being involved in our local Canberra community and look forward to the events coming up over the next 12 months”.

Mels Massage are Presenting Partners of the ACT Women in Sport & Leadership Brunch, and Event Partner of the Canberra Girls Get Active Day. This event is a large free community event that brings sports together from across Canberra which aims to encourage, inspire and motivate women and girls of all ages. The event will be held Sunday 27 March at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham.