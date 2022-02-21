World-class coach development in Canberra

21 February 2022 | Tennis ACT

Tennis coaches in the ACT and Region have enjoyed a plethora of world-class coach development opportunities on their doorstep this month, with workshops and coaching courses for various levels on offer.

As part of Tennis Australia’s comprehensive coach education pathway for current and prospective tennis coaches, these courses cater for beginning coaches and volunteers though to qualifications for experienced coaches.

Last week an ACT and Region Workshop held at Melba Tennis Club explored transitioning players from Red to Orange stage, covering ideas and concepts that will assist coaches and help them decide on effectively transitioning players via practical activities. Fourteen coaches (7 men and 7 women) participated.

The Community Coaching Course, suitable for those who’d like to begin coaching tennis or are currently coaching, is a course that trains coaches to develop the skills of junior tennis players with a focus on the Tennis Hot Shots program. It is a 3-day course taking place this week February 24-27 at the Canberra Tennis Centre. There are currently 10 coaches registered.

The 12 month Club Professional Coaching Course commenced on February 13 and will develop coaches into club professionals. Club Pro coaches are able to plan and deliver a range of programs from beginners through to advanced players across the lifespan. The expertise of Club Pro coaches includes areas such as developing players, planning and delivering competitions and managing a business. Six coaches are currently taking part including Ali Bai, Joel Gordon, Nick Francis, Christian Parker, Tony Winston and David Pajaczowski.

“With tennis thriving, it really is an exciting time for coaches across the ACT and region. If anyone would like further information on registering for courses or taking up coach development pathways, please don’t hesitate to get in touch,” says Club Development Officer Colin Thompson. He can be contacted by emailing [email protected].