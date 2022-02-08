Super 10s hitting the court in Canberra this March

8 February 2022 | Tennis ACT

The Super 10s format is coming to Canberra, giving all up-and-coming 10 and under tennis players the opportunity to compete as a team in a fun, competitive and inspiring environment.

Players in the ACT and Greater Regions can register to take part in the Challenge Day which is set for March 5th. Following the Challenge Day, players will be placed into teams, assigned a Tennis Australia qualified coach/team manager (who will be on court to support them throughout the competition) and will compete in a round robin format against the other teams respectively. Played with a green ball, this competition allows the best 10/u athletes in the state to come together and receive quality matchplay against their peers.

“Super 10s is an entry point into our Talent Development Pathway,” says ACT Talent Operations Manager Emily Burns. “It offers a player development camp, parent education, and our new Super 10s Support Program available to each competitor. This is an opportunity for players to have an extra session on top of their competition to experience the National Development Squad training environment.”

Super 10s fosters a culture of fair play, team-work and acknowledgement, as well as developing competitors through regular, well organised, high quality and fair competition.

Players looking to participate should be able to perform green ball key competencies such as differentiating speed and spin on first and second serves and using approach, drive volley and overhead in an offensive way. All players must be 10 years old or under as of March 5, 2022.

Registrations for the Challenge Day close on February 20th, 2022. Once registrations have closed, Super 10s organisers will select players to participate in the Challenge Day on Saturday March 5th and following rounds. These selections are based on tournament results, JDS participation and coach recommendation.

“We thoroughly look forward to creating an environment for our up and coming 10 and under players to thrive as they journey toward reaching their full potential,” shares Burns.

To register, click the following link – ACT Super 10’s

Key Dates for Super 10s 2022

Venue: Canberra Tennis World, 3 Riggall Pl, Lyneham ACT, 2602.