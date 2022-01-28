ANZ Tennis Hot Shots A Smash Hit for Kids in Term-One

28 January 2022 | Tennis ACT

With the Summer of Tennis wrapping up in Melbourne and a new school year on the horizon, the time is perfect for kids around the country inspired by watching the world’s best to begin their journey with the great sport of tennis.

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots is a program designed specifically to be accessible to kids and little ones, catering from age four and upwards, with modified equipment and smaller courts making it easier to play and progress. With lighter racquets, lower nets, and colourful tennis balls that don’t bounce too high, it’s easier for kids to hit and chase down balls.

“It gives kids the ability to learn and to play and train in an environment that is suitable for their age and skillset,” said coach Frank Calabria of Rising Star Tennis Academy, who’s club is one of 16 qualified ANZ Tennis Hot Shot providers in the ACT about to get term-one ANZ Tennis Hot Shots programs underway.

“ANZ Tennis Hot Shots, particularly our Hot Shots Play & Train Team Tennis Programs, gives kids and parents a great introduction to the game of tennis in a fun team-based environment, that’s easily accessible, social, fun and caters for all abilities.”

The program is a great way for kids to improve coordination, speed, strength and agility in the early years when fine motor skills are being developed. Being a non-contact sport played outside, it’s easy to socially distance. The program teaches kids how to problem solve as individuals and as a team, how to cope with wins and losses fairly, and is a fun way for kids to make new friends.

“Parents are so happy that tennis is brought down to their child’s level and ability from a social as well as a physical environment, helping to guide them on their tennis journey in a fun, social and caring environment,” shares Calabria. “As we say at Team RSTA to all our new clients, ‘Welcome to the Family.’”

“Team RSTA offer all levels of ANZ Tennis Hot Shots, from 4-year-old Blue stages all the way through to Green Ball Stages. Our ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Play & Train Team Tennis Red & Orange Ball Programs give kids five years plus a great introduction,” Calabria shares.

Tennis a sport to love for life and that the whole family can play. With term-one programs soon to commence, now is the perfect time to book in and get started.

For information about RSTA’s programs, visit risingstartennis.com.au and to see all clubs in the ACT offering ANZ Tennis Hot Shots programs visit play.tennis.com.au.