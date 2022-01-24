The Summer of Tennis Party is open for all

24 January 2022 | Tennis ACT

Canberrans have the chance to hit the court and enjoy a piece of the Australian Open energy and excitement via the many festivities of the Australian Open Summer of Tennis Party taking place at the Weston Creek Tennis Club.

The event will take place over the final four days of the AO and runs Thursday January 27 to Sunday January 30, 5pm-10.30pm, with gates opening at 5pm. Entry on Thursday is Free for the Women and Girls day.

The event has something on offer for all ages and abilities, with no tennis experience required and all equipment supplied. If off-court is more your style there will be a range of off-court activities, including food and beverage options, music, and a chance to sit back and catch all the action of the Australian Open on the big screen.

“The Summer of Tennis Party is being held to bring the community together for the last four days of AO2022 to celebrate the Summer of Tennis and encourage the Canberra community to jump on court at their local club and have a hit with mates, join a cardio tennis session or just get involved in the range of playing options at any of our local clubs in the ACT and region,” said Jake Lalliard, Tennis Operations and Innovation Manager for Tennis ACT.

The Weston Creek facility is a large community club with 12 outdoor courts, so there is plenty of space. Jacko’s Pizza will be serving delicious fresh pizza, and the bar will be stocked with local beers, wine, and soft drinks.

On the first day of the event, Thursday January 27, the big screen action in the evening will feature live women’s semi-finals action from Melbourne. The women’s semi-finals are appearing in prime-time for the first time ever, a move made in honour of celebrating 100 years of women’s participation at the Australian Open.

The Summer of Tennis Party is a great chance to grab mates, join up with friends, enjoy the outdoors and all the AO action.

For more information CLICK HERE.