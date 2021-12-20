Charlie Camus returns to Canberra with four international titles

20 December 2021 | Tennis ACT

Canberran Charlie Camus has returned home with four trophies in his luggage following a highly successful trip to compete in Junior International Tournaments (ITF) in Europe.

Camus, who recently turned 15, went on an impressive winning streak between October and November, picking up titles in Liverpool, UK (hard court), Blagnac, FRA (clay court), Colomiers, FRA (clay court) and Ponts de Ce, FRA (hard court).

His win-loss record for 2021 stands at 26-4, giving the lefty an 87% win-rate.

In April this year Camus won the 14/u Australian Junior Claycourt Championships presented by Kia, held at the Canberra Tennis Centre. His European swing has enabled him to gain valuable ITF points and saw his world junior ranking peak at 384 on November 22nd. He currently sits in the top 10 globally for his age too.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel was full of praise regarding Charlie’s recent achievements: “Charlie is a proud Canberran and an exciting prospect with a bright future ahead – he’s represented the ACT and Australia admirably. To win four ITF events in Europe having only just turned 15 is an incredible achievement and shows where he is at on the global stage. We look forward to continuing to see his journey unfold.”

A promising junior, Camus first picked up a racquet at age three and was inspired to become a professional after a trip to the Australian Open as a six-year-old.

He is currently following a similar trajectory to his fellow Canberran and ATP star Nick Kyrgios, who mentors Camus and together they have become training partners.