Aspen Medical supporting the ACT All-Abilities & Wheelchair Hub

17 December 2021 | Tennis ACT

Today, Tennis ACT announced a partnership with Aspen Medical to support the ACT All-Abilities & Wheelchair Hub at North Woden Tennis Club.

The partnership includes supporting the redevelopment of the current courts, which includes four new hard court surfaces. The court redevelopment will allow the community club to be more accessible, safe and allow players with intellectual and physical disabilities to train and play in a supportive environment.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel welcomed the announcement, “we are delighted that Aspen Medical will partner with North Woden Tennis Club as the ACT All-Abilities and Wheelchair Hub. Once this project is completed the facility will be an essential asset to the Canberra community and broader region”.

Kachel continued “tennis prides itself on being an inclusive and diverse sport; it offers social cohesion, mental / physical health and wellbeing and community connection. We are committed to creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone. Tennis is a brilliant vehicle for this to occur and we look forward to getting this project underway and realising the vision. North Woden is a critical club for the ACT and region”.

“With special thanks to Aspen Medical, and the ACT Government, without their support this would not be possible”.

Aspen Medical’s GM – Global Advisory Services Robyn Hendry said, “Supporting people with disabilities has been a cornerstone of Aspen Medical’s social purpose, particularly in the ACT. Having recently supported the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams, and our work with Tennis Australia around the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open, this sponsorship with Tennis ACT, and its inclusive ethos, is a perfect fit for us”.

The North Woden Tennis Club is run by committed and passionate volunteers. The project is expected to be completed towards the end of 2022.